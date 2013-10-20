Council Candidates Turn to Tourism Dollars, Replacement Funding for RDA Projects

Santa Barbara's economy relies heavily on tourism, and candidates in next month's City Council election recently offered ideas to help support the downtown core as well as promotional efforts.

Meanwhile, Santa Barbara lost some earmarked downtown improvement and affordable housing funding when the downtown Redevelopment Agency was dissolved early. California's redevelopment agencies, the property-tax districts that harness funds for blighted areas, were ordered closed by Gov. Jerry Brown, who directed that the revenue they created be spent elsewhere. Municipalities throughout the state challenged the order in court but the state Supreme Court upheld the decision in late 2011.

With the dissolution, the City of Santa Barbara lost its agency’s last three years of tax revenue, which amounts to about $36 million. That money is being redistributed to the county, cities, school districts and special districts.

Now, money for downtown improvement projects will have to be put aside from other funds, City Council candidates say.

Megan Diaz Alley, Gregg Hart, Cruzito Herrera Cruz, Frank Hotchkiss, Michael Jordan, Matthew Kramer, David Landecker, Jason Nelson, Bendy White and Lesley Wiscomb are vying for three open council seats in the Nov. 5 election. Hotchkiss and White are incumbents but must stand for re-election. Mail-in ballots went out to voters earlier this month.

Santa Barbara should pursue more public-private partnerships to extend the reach of city budgets, Wiscomb said.

The RDA dissolution should be a “wake-up call for the future” since the money was sometimes spent on ongoing programs or projects that now need maintenance funding, Nelson said.

If one-time money like RDA funds is spent on municipal employees or programs, it should only be for a surge or pilot program so the city’s budget doesn’t have to absorb the costs later when the funds go away, he said.

Landecker said specific areas could form Mello-Roos districts, which are similar to a benefit district, in which property owners seek public financing for bonds to improve the area. The city will probably rely more on property owners in the State Street and Milpas Street corridors since the RDA dissolution means there is a loss of city leadership and earmarked funding, he said.

Losing affordable housing funding is another issue with the loss of the RDA. Most council candidates see a need for more rental housing units, but recognize that it will be difficult to find city funding in the near future.

The State Street and waterfront areas are central for tourists as well as businesses, and candidates say the city must keep the area free of blight to keep attracting visitors.

The small-town feel and “wonderful ambiance” are draws for visitors, White said.

“I wish our infrastructure system had as good a support system as our tourism industry does,” he said.

The city is already doing a good job of promoting the Santa Barbara brand and supporting outside marketing efforts like Visit Santa Barbara, candidates said.

Wiscomb suggested more midweek and off-season promotions and car-free travel packages for regional tourists, since the Amtrak station is so central. She said the city also could work on “stay and play” packages for its municipal golf course, the Santa Barbara Golf Club.

There are already vintage rail car trips between Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo, and the city could tap into that market for more visitors, Diaz Alley said.

“Wouldn’t it be great if we could add those cars to the existing Amtrak services as a unique way to come to Santa Barbara and spend a few days?” she asked.

More Southern California tourists would visit if there is less traffic, said Hart, a strong advocate for widening Highway 101.

Hotchkiss would keep supporting tourism and marketing efforts, but leave any new promotion efforts up to the private sector.

Herrera Cruz said the city doesn’t need to support outside marketing efforts because it already does enough with its community promotions, arts advisory committee and cultural zones.

An economic development department would help promote local businesses and contribute to a better tourist experience, Kramer said.

The city needs to protect its open spaces, beaches and culture to keep drawing visitors, Landecker said.

“Advertising is not what attracts people here — it’s the natural environment and the human environment,” he said.

Santa Barbara's art, culture and history should be part of the tourism brand as well, or the marketing efforts may not be broadening the city’s appeal, Nelson said.

“Santa Barbara is an environmental haven and arts community, which should be promoted in addition to getting midsized conventions,” he said.

As to supporting outside marketing organizations, Nelson said the city should only do so if it gets a return on the investment.

“If not, we’re just doing the hotels’ jobs for them,” he said.

The city’s transient-occupancy tax rate is 12 percent, which was the highest rate in Santa Barbara County until other jurisdictions voted to increase their rates last fall.

Only one council candidate, Herrera Cruz, wants to increase the the bed tax even more at this time. The taxes totaled $16 million last year, which is much less than other revenues, and the city is supposed to be a tourism-based economy, he said.

The other candidates said they wouldn’t increase the rates for fear of deterring tourists.

The vote-by-mail election has 10 City Council candidates on the ballot and two mayoral candidates: Mayor Helene Schneider is running for re-election against challenger Wayne Scoles.

