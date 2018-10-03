Santa Barbara City Council Opposes Gas-Tax Repeal on November Ballot

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday joined many other local government agencies to oppose Prop. 6, which would repeal $5 billion annually in gas-tax funds that are geared toward state transportation, highway and street projects.

The council voted 5-0, with councilmen Jason Dominguez and Randy Rowse abstaining.

Both said it was inappropriate for the council to take a position on a ballot measure.

In April 2017, Gov. Jerry Brown signed Senate Bill 1, which increased the gas tax by 12 cents per gallon. The bill is envisioned to bring the city of Santa Barbara about $2.6 million each year for the next decade.

Prop. 6 on the Nov. 6 ballot would eliminate the gas-tax funding and would require voter approval to raise the gas tax in the future.

"This is a significant amount of funding," said Matt Fore, senior assistant to the city administrator. "The loss would be substantial for the city."

In addition, Santa Barbara County is counting on $400 million from the gas tax funds to finish the widening of Highway 101 to three lanes all the way to Santa Barbara.

"If Prop. 6 passes, that money will go away," Councilman Gregg Hart said.

Prior to 2017, Hart said, the gas tax had not been increased since 1994, and that the hike was merely to keep up with inflation. He said any business owner knows that you can't sell your product at half the price you did 25 years ago and expect to stay in business.

"This issue is very clear and simple, and I am glad we are taking this position today," Hart said.

Dominguez wasn't happy.

Hart should abstain from the vote, he asserted, because he works for the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, and in January will get sworn in as Santa Barbara County supervisor.

"You should probably be abstaining from this if it is channeling millions of dollars into your organization," said Dominguez, who also called it a "regressive tax that really impacts working families."

Rowse added that "we get into a slippery slope when we decide which ballot measures to support."

A few members of the public spoke in opposition to the council's resolution.

"It's another tax, tax, tax, tax, tax," said Bonnie Raisin. "I will not be convinced that if we get more money from our gas taxes that it will be spent the way it needs to be spent.

Linda Foster said the council should not try to tell people how to vote.

"I would respect you a lot more if you were more neutral," she said. "We need a right to vote on this. You don't need to influence it."

