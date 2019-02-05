Santa Barbara City Council Interviews 10 Hopefuls for Vacant Seat

New representative for District 6 will be selected on Feb. 12

Typically, to get a seat on the Santa Barbara City Council, candidates have to raise tens of thousands of dollars and launch a year-long campaign and hope for the best on election night.

But one lucky Santa Barbara resident will be able to bypass the stress and pressure of a political campaign — and get a straight shot to City Hall.

Who will it be? The public Tuesday night got its first glimpse of the candidates.

Ten people interviewed in the council chamber for the seat. Candidates had five minutes to explain why they are best suited for the spot.

The council will choose someone and make an appointment to fill the District 6 seat at the Feb. 12 meeting.

"Affordable housing is really important to me," said candidate Grant House. "I see the sixth district of Santa Barbara as probably the most representative microcosym of the whole of our city and possibly the region. It is so incredibly diverse."

House served on the City Council from 2006 to 2013, and on the city Planning Commission from 1997 to 2004. He's an insider candidate, with a strong background in land use and historical knowledge of the city.

House also is responsible for Councilman Randy Rowse first getting appointed to the council.

After former Councilman Das Williams was elected to the state Assembly in 2010, the City Council interviewed 46 candidates to fill the vacancy. After several back-and-forth votes, with no single candidate earning four votes, House broke a tie and backed Rowse, giving him four votes and an automatic spot on the council.

Rowse still sits on the council after getting elected twice following his initial appointment. Rowse joked Tuesday night when House took the microphone by saying, "I think I have seen you before."

House, who owns Grant House Sewing Machines, was giddy with the interview process, saying it was like "heaven" and that he enjoyed it.

"This is an extension of my lifelong commitment to service in my community," House said.

The first candidate to speak Tuesday night was Meagan Froemming Harmon, a financial associate with the firm of Morrison and Foerster.

"I know the stressful feeling of getting a notice that your rent is going to be increased," Harmon said. "I know the balancing act that families go through every month to make rent, pay for child care, buy groceries, keep the lights on."

If elected, she said, she would serve the needs of everyone in the city,

"My life, the lives of my neighborss, they don't end at the boundary of my district," Harmon said.

She was born in Santa Barbara County.

"Santa Barbara will always be a city that leaves me awestruck," she said. "This city shaped me."

Longtime candidate Bonnie Raisin spoke with homespun charm and authenticity.

She said that growing up, "I had a little pony, I was privileged, I admit it." A fourth-generation Santa Barbaran, she said she picked walnuts and lemons as a child.

"I am extremely physically active," she said. "I go to the gym three times a week. I have never had an operation."

Raisin, a conservative, said she would leave politics out of her decision-making.

"I am a Santa Barbaran first," Raisin said. "When I walk into the room, I completely divorce myself of any political philosophy."

When asked during the interview what she thought of the recreational cannabis dispensaries in the city, Raisin said: "I don't like drugs. The one time I tried I thought I was going backwards in my car and that was the last time I tried drugs."

Candidate Gina Fischer works as a district representative for Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann.

She has actively been campaigning for the seat for more than a year, and said she plans to run for the seat in November, even if she doesn't get appointed.

Fischer said she and her husband purchased a condo near the corner of Mission of Castillo streets nearly a decade ago.

"I am running to represent District 6 because we love our neighborhood and we want to ensure Santa Barbara's small town charm and peaceful way of life are preserved through careful planning," Fischer said. "Santa Barbara is special."

Fischer said she is prepared to help the city deal with the wave of statewide housing and transportation mandates that challenge the city's control over land use.

"I am familiar with how Sacramento works," she said. "I love the weeds of public policy."

She said she is a renter and understands the concerns of everyday residents and the need to create more housing for working-class families.

"District 6 is compose of 81 percent renters," Fischer said. "We are the story of the missing middle in our city."

The other candidates are:

Scott Wenz, a health and education consultant, apartment owner and property manager. He said the city must fight back against Sacramento and consider suing the state to maintain local control.

Gabriel Escobedo, an intramural coordinator for UCSB, said the city needs to consider tiny homes and micro-apartments to accommodate millennials and working professionals, and microgrid energy.

Julia Lara, director of programs for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, said her top priorities on the council would be creating more affordable housing and addressing food insecurity in the region.

Brittany Oderman Heaton, a transportation program manager for Santa Barbara County, said she can hit the ground running because she "understands good policy." She said she would resign from her county job if elected to avoid a conflict-of-interest perception.

Kate Carter, founder and director of Life Chronicles, an organization that serves seniors and the seriously ill, said the city should repurpose some of its older buildings and housing for working people and seniors.

Matthew Nehmer, the executive director of the Santa Barbara and Ventura colleges of law, said Santa Barbara should look at how other coastal communities are handling the demand for more housing. He was the only candidate who promised not to run for the seat in November, and only to serve the remander of the term.

He said "I'm not looking for a back door to the City Council."

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.