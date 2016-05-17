Friday, April 20 , 2018, 8:22 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara City Council Issues More Vacation Rental Subpoenas

By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | May 17, 2016 | 9:31 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council issued another round of subpoenas Tuesday with the intent of collecting transient occupancy taxes from short-term vacation rental owners and operators who haven’t paid up.

The TOT is traditionally collected from hotels and motels — places where visitors pay to stay for up to 30 consecutive days — but with the explosion of the vacation rental industry, cities have been levying the tax on homeowners and operators as well, even as they grapple with regulating them.

The subpoenas were issued to collect documents that include rental rates and the duration of renters’ stays, which would shed light on how much tax revenue the owners and operators under scrutiny owe.

The documents would also allow the city to get an idea of the extent to which the city ordinance banning short-term vacation rentals has been defied.

Subpoenaed documents would also shed light on the effects the industry has on the local housing market and “on the character of existing residential neighborhoods,” according to a staff report.

Council is looking for information on rentals from January 2013 through the present. Most vacation rentals are advertised online, and the websites that list them have been the target of the city’s crackdown.

The subpoenaed companies have until June 28 to comply before potentially facing punishment for criminal contempt.

Last week, council received certified copies of previously subpoenaed records, which were requested in August. 

The City Council ordered subpoenas for over 90 websites, including industry giant Airbnb, that listed vacation rentals in the city, requiring them to produce copies of records relating to vacation rental operations.

That same month, council agreed to enforce its prohibition after several years of turning a blind eye. In June, the council unanimously voted to uphold the ban.

Many rental property owners came out to oppose the subpoenas last year, citing privacy violations. 

City Attorney's Office staff had said that they were primarily interested in information on owners, rates, and the time periods properties were rented out.

The South Coast has been trying to regulate the burgeoning short-term vacation rental industry. Last month, Carpinteria placed a temporary moratorium on the rentals.

While many owners insist on the freedom to do what they want with their properties, residents have argued the rentals degrade their neighborhoods’ wellbeing and sense of community.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 