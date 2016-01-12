New Santa Barbara Councilman Jason Dominguez Sworn In Along With Cathy Murillo, Randy Rowse

Sports

All 3 were elected in the first city district elections in 40 years; outgoing Councilman Dale Francisco served 8 years

Attorney Jason Dominguez took his spot on the Santa Barbara City Council Tuesday, joining the seven-member panel after being sworn in along with re-elected council members​ Cathy Murillo and Randy Rowse.

Outgoing Councilman Dale Francisco was forced to step down from the council because of term limits and had his last meeting on Tuesday.

Newcomer Dominguez said “it is going to be hard to fill Francisco’s footsteps. He’s a great human being.”

Dominguez won office representing the Eastside in the city’s first district election in more than four decades.

Dominguez was a political innovator in his own right, a registered Democrat who won the seat without the backing of the Democratic Party, and trouncing its hand-picked candidate, who was endorsed by Murillo and First District County Supervisor Salud Carbajal.

Dominguez campaigned as a moderate who will do what’s best for the city as a whole and not a special interest group.

“I am excited to protect the future of Santa Barbara,” Dominguez said. “We’re all part of one big family.”

Rowse said he is looking forward to serving another term.

“We do work for you people,” Rowse said. “We do actually work for the voters.”

Murillo said she will serve a second term always asking the question, “How does this hurt or help working class families?”

“I am honored to have you all on this journey with me,” Murillo said.

The ceremonial meeting Tuesday served as an opportunity for Dominguez to look forward and outgoing two-term Councilman Dale Francisco to reflect.

“It is absolutely one of the great honors of my life to have served this city,” Francisco said.

Francisco took office in 2008 after ousting incumbent councilman Brian Barnwell, in a shocking victory that stunned City Hall insiders.

Francisco rode a wave of neighborhood discontent over a flurry of so-called traffic calming devices proposed by city staff and endorsed by council members.

The retired software executive broke the mold for how council members typically get elected. He was not a professional activist or politician, nor was he bankrolled by special interest groups.

Francisco tapped into the heart of the community like no one else before him, and championed everyday working class Santa Barbara residents.

On the council he served as a sensible, fiscally-minded conservative voice. While he was opposed by liberals, he was respected by many of them for his brainpower and passion for the city.

He also paved the way for others like him including Councilman Frank Hotchkiss, Rowse and former councilwoman Michael Self.

