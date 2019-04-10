Santa Barbara City Council Lifts Water Restrictions, Will Refill Dolphin Fountain

Significant water year ends the drought, but city leaders urge ongoing conservation as they drop restrictions on water use

The Santa Barbara City Council voted Tuesday to lift water restrictions and to refill the iconic dolphin fountain at the base of Stearns Wharf.

Council members made the move after a good water year; Since Nov. 1, major reservoir Lake Cachuma has received 24.89 inches of rain, Gibraltar Reservoir has received 32.51 inches of rain and the city has received 23.37 inches of rain.

California and the city of Santa Barbara specifically are no longer in the drought category — for the first time in seven years.

"We have just experienced the seven driest years on a record," said Kelley Dyer, the city's water supply manager.

The change means that restaurants can now serve water without being asked by the customer first, and not face a penalty.

"We encourage them to keep doing what they are doing, but we are not going to be enforcing it," Dyer said.

People can also water their lawns without restrictions and spray wash their sidewalks again.

Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon raised concerns about lifting water restrictions. Although she supported dropping the water restrictions, in a separate vote she opposed refilling the dolphin fountain with water.

"We don't know what the future holds," Sneddon said.

Some restrictions should continue, such as limiting shower time, only serving water in restaurants upon request, and minimizing excessive or decorative watering, she said.

"All of those just good, sound practices, whether or not Cachuma is spilling," Sneddon said.

Although the drought is over, the city is still running its desalination plant, which Dyer called a critical part of the city's water supply.

Councilman Eric Friedman agreed thatresidents should maintain a conservation attitude.

"The more we conserve, the less we have to use the desal plant, ultimately," Friedman said.

Dyer said the water department will continue to urge wise water habits.

"Our water conservation program isn't going away," Dyer said. "We will continue with public outreach and public messaging."

