Santa Barbara City Council May Ban ‘Pooled’ Public Comments at Its Meetings

If you like to speak during the Santa Barbara City Council's public comment portion of the agenda, you better learn to master your message in two minutes or less.

That's because the City Council on Tuesday could vote to ban members of the public from pooling or borrowing time from other people to extend their two minutes.

Although it is an option that is rarely used, members of the public can extend their two minutes of speaking time by asking other people in the council chamber to fill out slips and give their time to them, for up to 10 minutes.

The idea to ban pooled speaking time arose during the council's "retreat" in late September, and is being driven by mayor Cathy Murillo.

"Pooling of time is a privilege that has been allowed in our meetings," Murillo told Noozhawk. "The county Board of Supervisors does not allow pooling of time. At the beginning of public comment at 2 p.m., I make an announcement that people can make appointments with me or any of the other council members if they have an issue, or they can ask staff to answer questions by going through our executive assistant.

"So we are trying to be responsive when individuals or groups come to the meeting concerned about an issue that is not on the official agenda."

The city of Santa Barbara did not provide any data justifying why it wants to limit public comment.

A city staff report said, "The expected effect of this rule change is that more individual speakers may be accommodated during the early 30 minute public comment period."

The City Council almost never exceeds or even reaches a 30-minute total public comment time.

The most recent time public commnent stretched for more than half an hour was when members of the Service Employees International Union Local 620 spoke during the meeting, most of them for two minutes or less, to discuss a salary dispute with the city of Santa Barbara.

As a practical matter, pooling time is a rare occurence. The only person who pools time, typically for up to four or six minutes, is activist Anna Marie Gott, who has been a consistent critic of Murillo and many members of the city staff.

"There is no retaliation meant for any specific person related to the proposed rules," Murillo said. "A concerned individual can still speak to every single item on the agenda, as well as public comment at the beginning of the meeting."

Gott attended the council retreat and recorded the meeting herself by placing a recorder on the table where the council members gathered. She said it is clear from her audio recording that the councilmembers in attendance were really speaking about one person and that person was her.

"I’m one of, if not, the biggest critic Murillo has, and she wants to silence me and anyone else who disagrees with her," Gott said. "If they take this action, it would be a clear indication that this mayor and City Council does not value or want to hear from residents.

"As it is now, few residents can attend meetings, and even fewer are willing to speak because they fear public speaking. Eliminating or reducing their ability to donate time to someone who is willing to speak up for them on issues they both care about during a meeting would reduce participation, the impact of some speeches and certainly participation."

Eastside resident and property owner Pete Dal Bello also used to pool time, sometimes from the same speakers Gott used, but he has not appeared at City Hall in about six months.

Councilman Oscar Gutierrez said he doesn't think it is right to punish everyone because of the actions of some.

"I understand there have been people who use public comment as a tactic to draw out meetings and be disruptive, but am a strong supporter of our basic human right of freedom of speech and I don't find it fair to limit everyone's ability to be heard because of a few disruptive people," Gutierrez told Noozhawk.

"I have a proud history of practicing and promoting free speech with my work in journalism and public broadcasting, and so I am not supportive of limiting our public comment because it is a very important element of Democracy."

Gutierrez said he encourages people to speak out during Tuesday's council meeting.



"I strongly encourage our residents to let us know how they feel about this issue, and I hope to see them during public comment on Tuesday," Gutierrez said.

Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon said she was initially in favor of reducing people's speaking time during the council retreat, but has changed her mind.

"Since our retreat discussion, I have given this more thought, and do not feel like limiting public comment or pooled time," Sneddon told Noozhawk. "At the last ordinance meeting, input from the public was invaluable in helping inform our decisions, for instance.

"I am grateful the public cares to come to our meetings and share their views. I am grateful to have an engaged community. We all benefit from listening to each other. Public comment is democracy in action and one of my favorite parts of the meetings."

Homeless housing

Also on Tuesday, the City Council plans to discuss its Homeless Emergency Aid Program grant application to the state of California.

The council has declared a homeless shelter emergency in order to be eligible for millions of dollars in state funds.

Earlier this year, California enacted the Homeless Emergency Aid Program, or HEAP, which provides $500 million in block grants to cities and counties to address homelessness.

Santa Barbara County is eligible to receive up to $9.4 million in HEAP funds, an amount based on the countywide 2017 Point In Time Count of homeless individuals. The city's grant application includes several community organizations, including Cottage Health, PATH and CityNet.

The city's Housing Authority, has requested $3.1 million to place 40 tiny homes and ancillary structures on a 1.3-acre city-owned parking lot, on the corner of Castillo and

Carrillo Streets ,to provide housing for the most vulnerable homeless.

The facilities would provide temporary electricity, common shower and sanitary facilities and meals provided by a nonprofit agency. The site would have a resident on-site manager, supportive services, 24-hour security and a Police Department work station.

The City Council meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 735 Anacapa Street.

