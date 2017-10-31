Santa Barbara City Council Moves Toward Banning Polystyrene Foam Food Containers

The Santa Barbara City Council is moving toward banning expanded polystyrene foam food containers.

The city says expanded polystyrene foam, or styrofoam, presents a serious risk to water quality and the health of creek and marine wildlife.

In the 2016-17 fiscal year, the city’s Creeks Division removed more than 84,500 pounds of trash at citywide cleanup events. The polystyrene foam containers were collected at 11 percent of those locations, city staff said.

Council members voted 5-1 Tuesday to have staff members start working on an ordinance to ban the containers in the city.

Councilman Frank Hotchkiss voted no on the proposal, and Mayor Helene Schneider was absent from the meeting.

“This is the right time to move forward on this ordinance,” Councilman Gregg Hart said. “This is long overdue. These products are not environmentally friendly.”

Expanded polystyrene foam does not biodegrade. It does, however, break down into smaller pieces.

According to a city staff report, marine life often mistake foam for food, and can suffer ill effect from eating it.

The city’s Environmental Services Division staff surveyed 390 food-serving businesses, and found that about 30 percent of restaurants currently use expanded polystyrene foam as either dine-in or take-out containers.

The highest concentration of EPS foam container use is on Milpas Street, where about 41 percent of businesses said they use foam containers.

About 20 percent of restaurants on Lower State Street, Upper State Street, and the Mesa are still using EPS foam food containers, according to the city survey.

The city plans to conduct a stakeholder and outreach campaign to work with businesses that would be affeted by a ban.

Once proposed rules are developed, an ordinance would have to be approved by the city ordinance committee and the City Council.

Santa Barbara resident Bonnie Raisin said she opposed the proposed law.

“I don’t like anything that restricts business options,” she said during public comment at Tuesday's meeting.

