Santa Barbara Council Approves $292 Million Budget

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday approved a $292 million overall budget and $124.4 million general fund.

The vote was 6-1, with Councilman Gregg Hart opposing the budget. The council chose to restore its general fund policy reserves over a two-year period — by the end of fiscal year 2017.

Hart said he believes the city should do it sooner.

"I continue to believe that we should be meeting the policy reserves this year, not next year," Hart said. "We should be sending that message to the public."

Santa Barbara is trying to close a $1.8 million gap in its general fund reserves. The city is projecting that it will have $28.6 million in reserves at the end of the next fiscal year. According to its own minimum reserve policy, it should have about $31.4 million.

Over the last decade, Santa Barbara has struggled to rebuild its reserves in the face of two recessions and a mild economic recovery. The city made drastic cuts to its parks and recreation budgets, while focusing more on public safety.

Now that sales and transient occupancy taxes are steadily increasing, Santa Barbara is experiencing modest budget surpluses.

Some of the council members, however, are torn over whether to place surplus funds in the general fund or the capital fund, which has a multimillion-dollar backlog.

"The first thing in the budget should be that our reserve policy should be met," Hart said. "Everything else is secondary."

Hart said the issue is simple.

"The two-year, three-year plan is just delaying what we need to do," Hart said.

Councilman Randy Rowse said restoring reserves is based on projections and speculation, so the city should take it year-by-year.

"To me, it makes the most sense not to jump fully into the first year, but take the three-year plan and take another bite of the apple each year and see and look and see where we stand," Rowse said.

Councilman Dale Francisco said that during his time on the council, the city has been scratching and clawing to restore its reserves.

"I think the two-year plan is a reasonable way to get there," Francisco said.

Councilman Harwood "Bendy" White said the hold in the reserves didn't happen overnight — that the hole was created over at least a five-year period — so it makes sense to take several years to rebuild them.

"I think we are talking variations of the same theme," White said. "I think we can take a less steep slope to get there, and I think we are still showing fiscal prudence."

