Santa Barbara City Council OKs Memorial Statue for Fallen Police Officers

The city of Santa Barbara plans to install a memorial to honor five fallen police officers who died in the line of duty.

The work will consist of a masonry retaining wall, a concrete slab and a pedestal for a bronze memorial statue, designed by artists Bud Bottoms and Dorothy Boyle. The statue depicts an adult officer leaning over a life-sized child.

Plaques with dates and names of the five fallen officers will be affixed to the retaining wall.

The memorial statue will be located in front of the Santa Barbara Police Department headquarters, 215 E. Figueroa St. City officials said that the statue and wall can easily be transported should the city build a new police station, a longtime goal of the department.

Retired Santa Barbara Police Chief Cam Sanchez spoke in support of the statue at Tuesday's council meeting.

"These officers paid the ultimate price," Sanchez said. "Our hope and prayer is that we will never add another name to this memorial."

Sanchez, who retired from the city in 2016, said he had two friends over the years who were killed in the line of duty. Sanchez also took the time to thank the city of Santa Barbara for the opportunity to work there.

"It was a joy and great honor and I appreciate it very much," Sanchez said.

The city voted 6-0 to approve a contract not to exceed $24,400 for the project. The department has raised the money to pay for the project from community donations.

Genesis Bronze Inc. is creating the sculpture and the council awarded the construction bid to Civic Construction Associates, Inc. to prepare the site and install a pedestal for the memorial.

The five officers who died in the line of duty were Officer Richard Williams, 38, who was killed in a horse accident on Dec. 19, 1921; Officer Ronald Wainscott, 27, who died in a vehicle accident on Jan. 12, 1931; Officer Clarence Jensen, 34, who was killed in a motorcycle crash during a vehicle pursuit on Oct. 18, 1932; Officer Henry Evans, 32, who died in a vehicle accident on Oct. 22, 1940; and Det. Thomas Guerry, 28, who was killed when he was shot by a robbery suspect on Jan. 13, 1970.

"It would be a wonderful addition to our police headquarters," said Mayor Cathy Murillo.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.