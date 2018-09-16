Santa Barbara City Council OKs Pension Changes for Police Managers

Three months after approving a new contract, the Santa Barbara City Council last week agreed to let police managers change how they make contributions to their pension funds.

Members of the Police Management Association — captains and lieutenants — can now make their pension contributions pre-tax, instead of after-tax.

“We have agreed as part of the labor agreement to amend the contract and let them do that,” said Kristy Schmidt, the city’s administrative services director.

As part of the new labor pact, which extends through Dec. 31, 2019, and is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2018, the police managers agreed to pay an additional 4 percent into the California Public Employees Retirement System, or CalPERS, bringing their total contribution to 13 percent.

The council voted 7-0 to approve the change, but members of the labor unit also must approve the changes before they take effect.

Among the other contract details:

» Employees will receive a monthly contribution for the purchase of health and welfare benefits and/or optional cash-out. The cafeteria plan contribution is $1,746 per month.

» Life insurance will be provided equal to an amount of one times the annual salary. An equal amount will be provided for accidental death and dismemberment coverage.

» Maximum vacation accrual of 392 hours.

» Sick leave allowance accrues at eight hours per month, with a maximum accrual of 2,080 hours.

» Overtime will be accrued only when assigned by the police chief to emergency duty, disasters, mutual aid or similar situations.

