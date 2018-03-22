Thursday, March 22 , 2018, 11:26 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara City Council Pushes High-Density Housing Program Tweaks to Planning Commssion

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | February 13, 2018 | 10:16 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council stood by its controversial high-density housing program on Tuesday, but acknowledged that the rules for development need to change.

The council voted 4-2 to forward a series of tweaks to the city’s Average Unit-sized Density Incentive Program to the Planning Commission for consideration.

The proposed changes, recommended by the city’s Housing Task Force, include requiring that at least 10 percent of a development’s units be set aside for people earning between 80 to 120 percent of the area median income; projects with three bedrooms or more would need to provide two off-site parking spaces instead of one outside of the central business district; and preventing any high-density rental housing project from being converted into a short-term rental vacation rental or hotel.

The council also supported a proposal that allows developers of AUD projects the option of a $20,000 in-lieu fee per parking space in the central business district. Any in-lieu fee for parking would be used to fund alternative transportation programs or enhance parking options downtown, said city planner Renee Brooke. 

In-lieu fees for inclusionary housing could be directed to the Housing Authority to build traditional affordable housing. The council also urged the Planning Commission to consider and examine the possibility of a preference program for local renters.

“This is an evolving program, and I believe it is a successful program,” architect Brian Cearnal told the council. “We cannot forget that prior to this program, no one was building rental housing,”

Cearnal said that “we have to evolve the program, and it is wonderful we are here to tweak it.”

He noted that the only AUD project to be finished so far is the Marc on upper State Street, so the program needs time to play out. Cearnal said he worries about a chilling effect on projects if the inclusionary rate were higher than 10 percent.

Like many coastal communities, Santa Barbara struggles with a high demand for housing and a shortage of supply.

More than 15,000 people commute every day from Ventura County to jobs in Santa Barbara and Goleta.

The city approved the AUD program in 2013 with the goal of creating more rental housing. The program gave developers the opportunity to build more units on smaller pieces of land so that the projects could pencil out financially, while providing rental housing to the community.

However, the first project to the built, The Marc on Upper State Street, has resulted in rents of $3,500 for two bedrooms, an amount deemed not affordable rental housing. 

“We need new rental units to increase housing opportunities for tenants,” Councilman Gregg Hart said after the meeting. “The Planning Commission should carefully consider revisions to the rental housing incentive program to increase affordability.”

Council members Kristin Sneddon and Jason Dominguez voted against the motion.

Sneddon wanted a 15-percent inclusionary rate for people who earn between 80 and 120 percent of the area median income.

Dominguez contends developers are actually removing affordable rental housing stock in favor of building high-end rental housing, so the program is actually counterproductive to creating more affordable housing.

Neighborhood activist Anna Marie Gott said the council was now "picking up the pieces" of a failed AUD program.

She also said the city needs to talk about a local preference program because the poorest people in the community are hurt by a program that caters to higher-end renters who move in from out of town.

She said the city needs a parking study and an overall plan for downtown before moving forward. 

"We're not getting affordable housing," Gott said of the AUD program. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

