Santa Barbara Council Hears Railroad-Safety Presentation from Operation Lifesaver

After several local injuries and deaths, nonprofit organization is spearheading a public-education campaign on railroad safety

An Amtrak passenger train crosses the trestle at Vista Point along the Gaviota Coast, where a woman was killed and two other people were injured in 2014. The Santa Barbara City Council has agreed to run public service announcements from a group called Operational Lifesaver, which aims to improve railroad safety.
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | May 3, 2016 | 9:01 p.m.

Agencies around Santa Barbara County heard presentations on Tuesday from Operation Lifesaver, a nonprofit organization with a public-education campaign on railroad safety.

California ranks No. 1 in the country for trespassing incidents and No. 2 for rail-crossing incidents, said Nancy Sheehan, state coordinator for the organization.

According to Operation Lifesaver, there have been 18 casualties in Santa Barbara County since 2012 and last year, four of five incidents were fatal.

There were 97 trespass fatalities, 51 trespass injuries, 32 crossing fatalities and 42 crossing injuries in California last year, according to Operation Lifesaver.

The agency doesn’t count intentional collisions.

“Whenever you see tracks, we want you to always think train,” Sheehan said at the Santa Barbara City Council meeting.

The San Luis Obispo-to-San Diego corridor is the second busiest passenger rail area in the country, staff said.

Operation Lifesaver started in the 1970s, and there used to be a demographic of pedestrians who were hit by trains, typically in the 15-24 age range, but now the ages are all over, Sheehan said.

“We see that it’s no one demographic, which makes it a harder reach,” she said.

The Santa Barbara City Council agreed to run Operational Lifesaver public service announcements on public access television.

The city recently approved a grant-funded Lower State Street railroad crossing improvement project that was recommended by the California Public Utilities Commission due to the history of collisions at that crossing, which is directly adjacent to the train station.

The project will install self-closing pedestrian swing gates at all four quadrants of the rail crossing, and remove about 75 feet of the train station platform between the Amtrak station and State Street sidewalk to channel pedestrians away from the tracks.

Caltrans’ Division of Rail will administer the grant, and both the city and Union Pacific Railroad will coordinate design and construction work.

Many of the local collisions are with Amtrak passenger trains, not freight trains, and some include instances of people wearing headphones and appearing not to hear the train approaching as they walk near the tracks.

A recent high-profile collision happened in October 2014 when three people were hit by a train on a train trestle near Vista Point on the Gaviota Coast.

They were taking photographs of the sunset when the train approached, authorities said, and were unable to get out of the way.

One woman, a UCSB visiting scholar from China, was knocked from the trestle to the canyon below and died at the scene. Two others were injured.  

On the South Coast alone in the last year, pedestrians being hit and killed by trains included some apparent suicides and fatal collisions in Goleta, several locations in Santa Barbara, Summerland and Carpinteria. 

Planned changes to the State Street railroad crossing are shown in this Santa Barbara City Council staff report. Click to view larger
