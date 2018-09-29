In Bid to Move Forward As Elected Representatives, Santa Barbara City Council First Retreats

With a goal of better understanding their jobs and each other, council members gather to find common ground

Six of Santa Barbara’s seven City Council members gathered at Santa Barbara Airport headquarters Saturday for an all-day retreat. It wasn’t City Hall, but the off-site location was a symbolic getaway to help the council members build camaraderie while gaining a better understanding of their official responsibilities.

Joining Mayor Cathy Murillo and Council members Eric Friedman, Oscar Gutierrez, Gregg Hart, Randy Rowse and Kristen Sneddon were City Administrator Paul Casey, Assistant City Administrator Pam Antil and City Attorney Ariel Calonne.

Councilman Jason Dominguez did not attend, announcing previously that he was concerned about the transparency of such a meeting, which he also complained “is essentially taking place in Goleta.”

But the doors to the Airport Administration Conference Room were wide open for anyone who wanted to enter. Only a couple members of the news media and neighborhood activist Anna Marie Gott walked through.

The meeting was facilitated by Bill Kelly, president and CEO of Fullerton-based Kelly Associates Management Group, at a cost of $12,500. It was designed to help council members better understand each other and learn how they can more effectively represent their individual districts and the city at large. A lesson on Rosenberg’s Rules of Order was also on the agenda.

The council members showed up in business casual attire. Gutierrez arrived wearing shorts and a backward baseball cap before changing into trousers and setting his hat on the table. In the back of the room were trays of refreshments, including doughnut holes, mixed nuts, bagels and LaCroix Sparkling Water.

Kelly exuded a relaxed but confident tone, peppering his government-speak with motivational soundbites and management maxims.

“You are at the beginning of a new era,” he said. “Today is about talking about building a new team.”

Opening the meeting with an exercise, Kelly asked those at the table to state their birth order relative to their siblings, if they had any. He then listed a series of characteristics based on that sequence. For example, “Oldest don’t sense their social environment,” and tend to be direct leaders.

Kelly and Hart are both the eldest children in their families.

To be an effective communicator, Kelly noted, one must understand how other people hear and process information. He asked the council members and city staff to fill out an “interpersonal influence inventory” that measured whether the respondent was more of an analyzer, director, supporter or emoter.

Friedman, Sneddon and Casey fell in the analyzer camp while Murillo, Gutierrez and Rowse were considered supporters.

“You have a mix of styles here on the council,” Kelly observed.

He said it’s important for different types of communicators to work together, otherwise everyone will fail.

Kelly also advised the council members to remember their roles. Casey is the city’s CEO and they are the board members. Good leaders, he said, pull ropes rather than push them. It’s the council responsibility to create the vision and direction, and Casey’s job to make it happen, he added.

There’s a practical purpose for getting along better, of course. Kelly said developers will resist pursuing projects in Santa Barbara if they believe the municipal government is dysfunctional.

“If a developer sees that you have a hard time making decisions, they will spend their money somewhere else,” he said.

In another exercise, participants were asked to explain why they got into public service in the first place.

Sneddon, an environmental geology instructor at Santa Barbara City College, said she decided to run after attending the 2017 March for Science demonstration in Santa Barbara.

“It was sort of a national call for people with science backgrounds to run for office,” she said.

Friedman said he was inspired by his mother, who ran unsuccessfully for the Lompoc City Council when he was 13. He said he had great mentors, including his former bosses at the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, now-Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, and the late Naomi Schwartz.

“It’s about paying it forward and there’s a lot of people who have invested in me,” he said.

Friedman said he wants to help the next generation.

“I want my kids to be proud of me and know that I ran for office to make a difference,” he said.

Murillo said she was inspired to run after meeting a homeless man with a purple ankle.

“It kind of hit me about vulnerable people,” she explained.

A former broadcast journalist, Murillo said she has always loved reading documents.

“Nothing in government is boring to me,” she said.

Rowse, who was first appointed to his seat before winning election twice, said he was inspired to run because “I was always a chronic finger-wagger and complainer.”

In one significant takeaway from the meeting, the council later in the day talked about possibly restricting public comment by not allowing speakers to pool time to allow them more than two minutes. Currently, one way speakers can increase their speaking time is by having people in the room fill out speaker slips and give time to a single person. Some speakers occasionally pool as much as eight or 10 minutes. On agenda items, speakers would only get five minutes and would need 3 speakers to give one minute each in addition to a person's two minutes.

Since it was a retreat, and not on the agenday, any change to the rules would have to occur during a regular council meeting.

Looking ahead, Kelly said it is important for the council to get along in public.

“Do your disagreeable stuff outside the room,” he said.

Good leaders strive to get along, Kelly added.

“Leadership is about relationships, not process,” he said. “People follow the person, not the process.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.