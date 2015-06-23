Santa Barbara Council Shelves Decision on Fate of Historic Franceschi House

After a plea from the Pearl Chase Society, city leaders vote to allow six more months to come up with alternatives to demolishing the 108-year-old home

Hail Mary. Touchdown.

The Pearl Chase Society's emotional final plea to avoid demolition of the 108-year-old historic Franceschi House on the Riviera won over the Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday.

"We do not agree with the demolition of this house," said Barbara Lowenthal, president of the Pearl Chase Society. "We will never agree with demolition. It is a slice of the soul of this community. And how can we not save this?"

Parks & Recreation Director Nancy Rapp fought doggedly for the demolition of the house, citing financial burden on the city, but her efforts failed. Rather than follow Rapp's lead and vote for the demolition, the council decided to give it another six months.

The council voted 6-1 to delay a decision. Lowenthal said the Pearl Chase Society will work with the community and come up with some viable alternatives and return to the council. Councilman Hotchkiss voted no, preferring instead to vote for demolition in six months if the Pearl Chase Society doesn't come up with the funds to save it.

"I do think there's a consensus here to take a little more time before we continue with demolition," Councilman Gregg Hart said. "I do not want to see the building gone. I think with a little more creativity and time there's an opportunity here."

It would cost several million dollars to restore Franceschi House, next to Franceschi Park. The Craftsman-style house was once the home to Francesco Franceschi and his wife, Cristina, who purchased the property in 1903. Franceschi sold the house to philanthropist Alden Freeman in 1927. Freeman then donated the property to the city in 1931.

The city and the Pearl Chase Society have been partners for the last 15 years in an elusive effort to restore the home to its original luster. In 2001, the city had committed to paying $300,000 for the rehabilitation, and the Pearl Chase Society would undertake the planning, development and fundraising to rehabilitate the house, and provide a $250,000 maintenance endowment.

Today, however, it would cost several million dollars to restore the home.

Some neighbors of the house in the 1500 block of Mission Ridge Road want it destroyed.

"Without the house it will be a better park," former Mayor Sheila Lodge said.

Riviera resident Brigitte Forssell said the house should be demolished. She suggested that the house be torn down and a viewing pavilion built.

"A decision has to be made," Forssell said. "You cannot hand it off again. You have to be courageous."

A couple of the council members said the house should be sold to a private developer.

"This is a hopeless anchor that has been thrown over the side and there's no way to save this," Councilman Frank Hotchkiss said. "The neighborhood doesn't want this. It is time to move on."

Hotchkiss, a Realtor, said the house sits on probably a $3 million site.

City voters would need to approve any transfer of the public land and property for a private use. Councilman Dale Francisco first proposed the idea.

"There are insuperable problems for the city to operate Franceschi House," Francisco said. "We have a limited budget and two many other park buildings needing serious work."

He said the future of the home should be in private hands.

"If there is any hope of saving the house, it does not lie with city government," Francisco said.

Councilman Harwood "Bendy" White said the city should give more time to Franceschi House.

"We need to measure six times before we cut once," White said. "I do think it is important to give this house one last shot. This was a private house. If it reverts to a private house again, is that a sin? I don't think so."

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.