Tuesday, August 7 , 2018, 11:40 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

City Council Supports New Santa Barbara Local Coastal Plan

New document addresses sea level rise, development in the coastal zone and public beach access

coast Click to view larger
Santa Barbara’s City Council approved an update to its Local Coastal Program Land Use Plan, which now needs the OK from the California Coastal Commission.  (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | August 7, 2018 | 10:25 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a blueprint for development in Santa Barbara's coastal zone. 

The council voted 6-0, with Randy Rowse absent because he owns property in the coastal zone, to support a new Local Coastal Program land-use plan.

“This is an extraordinary moment,” Councilman Gregg Hart said. “Nothing that is this worthwhile is ever easy.”

City planners spent several years drafting a new plan to overhaul one that was originally approved in 1986.

The document focuses on protection and the balanced use of coastal resources, along with maximizing public access to the coast.

Most of Tuesday's discussion focused on the types of private development that would be allowed on the bluffs.

City planners said each case would be different, depending on a geological reports, but “what we are trying to do is allow some minor development in that coastal edge,” said Debra Andaloro, the principal planner who oversaw the project.

The document also recogizes the issue of sea level rise and the potential erosion of bluff tops over the next 50 to 75 years.

“Sea level rise is something that is happening and we need to address it,” Andaloro said. 

The 372-page document, complete with colorful maps, spotlights mostly technical changes to the plan, but has a focus on sea level rise and the importance of regulating development and maintaining buffers on the coastal bluffs. 

The city’s coastal zone is about 4 miles long, and about 65 percent of the city’s shoreline is in public ownership.

The city must still send the project to the California Coastal Commission for approval.

“This is one of the greatest examples of public outreach to the community and stakeholders that I have seen in all my years,” said longtime community activist Lee Moldaver. 

Councilman Eric Friedman praised the plan.

“What we're really trying to do is put policies in place that will benefit future generations of Santa Barbarans,” Friedman said. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 