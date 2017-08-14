Santa Barbara City Council to Examine High-Density Housing Program

The city of Santa Barbara will consider major changes to its controversial high-density housing program at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

The City Council approved the Average-unit-Size Density Incentive Program in 2013 to encourage developers to build rental apartments.

The program so far has accomplished its goals, so much so that some neighborhood activists and council members are calling for an overhaul of the program.

When the council approved the ordinance, it agreed that it would re-examine the program after eight years or once 250 units were built.

To date, 89 units have been constructed — at 3885 State Street, in a development known as The Marc. Another 151 units are under construction and 223 apartments, on top of that, have received discretionary approve.

Another 477 units are pending review.

Some council members, including Jason Dominguez, have consistently beat the drum that developers are buying old homes that are currently affordable to working-class renters, and then knocking them down to build expensive, high-end apartments, which defeats the purpose of creating more affordable housing in the community.

The Marc, which bills itself as a “luxury” development, is renting two-bedroom apartments for $3,550 a month.

Since the program only requires 1 parking space per unit built, others contend that the high-density housing projects will wreck the neighborhoods, many of which already lack sufficient on-street parking for the people who live there.

Options on the table at Tuesday’s council meeting include a so-called “ranking order, which would limit the annual number of units approved under the AUD Program based on an evaluation and ranking system

The city is also considering a program that would establish a limit on the number of AUD Program units to receive a building permit each year on a first-come, first-served basis. The city currently caps the number of condominium conversions each year at 50.

At the end of 2016, the city approved a Housing Task Force designed to analyze the program’s effectiveness in providing workforce housing and housing for households already working or living in Santa Barbara; explore options to assess impact fees or otherwise mandate the construction of rental housing affordable to households earning 80 to 120 percent of the Area Median Income; investigate adjustments to parking requirements based on location and desired outcomes such as: smaller units, units with fewer bedrooms, parking in-lieu fees, or other benefits in exchange for parking requirement reductions; and explore ways to encourage employer-sponsored and limited-equity cooperative housing development.

Councilman Gregg Hart told Noozhawk that the city should let the process play out.

“We need to let the task force work it out,” Hart said. “The task force is working its way there.”

He said it’s too early to evaluate whether the program is a success or not, and now is not the time for the council to dramatically alter the program.

“I don’t think we want to go down that road,” Hart said.

The meeting begins at 2 p.m. at City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

