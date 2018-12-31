Vacant Santa Barbara City Council Seat Will Be Filled By Appointment Until November Election

For the second time in as many years, the Santa Barbara City Council only has six members and is looking to fill the vacancy.

Last year, after Cathy Murillo was elected to the mayor's seat, the city kept the Westside District 3 seat vacant until a special election, in which Oscar Gutierrez was elected.

This time it is Gregg Hart leaving, who won the Second District seat on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in June. Hart was the District 6 councilmember, which represents primarily the downtown area.

The council decided to fill this seat via an appointment and then hold a special election in November 2019.

As it stands now, Hart's official last day as council member is Jan. 7. The council will call for the special election on Jan. 8 and begin accepting applications for the appointment on Jan. 9.

The last day to submit an application for a possible appointment will be 5 p.m on Jan. 28.

The council plans to interview candidates in a public meeting on Feb. 5 and then make the appointment on Feb. 12. The councilmember could be sworn in at that meeting.

Whomever is appointed to the City Council on Feb. 12 cannot use the term "incumbent" on their ballot designation, as decided in a ballot measure passed by voters in November 2018.

Some people have already signaled interest in the vacancy, including Grant House, a former city councilman and Planning Commissioner, and Gina Fischer, a staffer for Third District County Supervisor Joan Hartmann.

House said he brings a depth of experience on local and regional issues and an openness to fresh ideas.

"For the people of District 6, I pledge to provide responsive constituent service," House said. "I listen well and I am known for getting results. I will work hard to make sure that things get better for those of us who live and work here now and for future generations."

Fischer said she has been going door-to-door talking to voters since the spring to learn about their concerns and aspirations for the city.

She said her experience and positive outlook could help move the city forward and solve its most pressing challenges.

She intends to apply for the appointment and run in November to serve the full term.

"I believe my experience and energy will add positive leadership at City Hall," Fischer said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.