Santa Barbara City Council Appoints Meagan Harmon to Vacant Seat

Financial associate at a law firm chosen from among 10 applicants to represent District 6

Meagan Froemming Harmon is sworn in after the Santa Barbara City Council appoints her to fill a vacant seat Tuesday night. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

Meagan Froemming Harmon smiles after the Santa Barbara City Council chooses her for the seventh seat Tuesday night. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

Meagan Froemming Harmon is sworn in after the Santa Barbara City Council appoints her to fill a vacant seat Tuesday night. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

Sometimes it pays to be an outsider.

Harvard graduate and attorney Meagan Froemming Harmon is the newest member of the Santa Barbara City Council.

After three rounds of votes Tuesday night, the council unanimously appointed her to fill the seat vacated by longtime Councilman Gregg Hart, who now serves on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

"I am thrilled," Harmon told Noozhawk immediately after the vote. "I am so excited to serve."

Harmon emerged as the no-strings-attached candidate, an independent voice who could make decisions based on her research and experiences in the district, not because of political alliances. She said she wants to bring the business community more into the conversation.

"I really feel like I can come in without those predetermined alliances," Harmon said. "I want to consider each issue on its merits."

She won after three rounds of back-and-forth voting.

She and Brittany Oderman Heaton, a transportation program manager for Santa Barbara County, both received 3-3 votes from the council.

Initially, council members Oscar Gutierrez, Eric Friedman and Mayor Cathy Murillo sided with Heaton, while Jason Dominguez, Kristen Sneddon and Randy Rowse aligned with Harmon.

Murillo eventually switched from Heaton to Harmon, giving her the fourth vote.

Harmon, who was the first to speak among 10 candidates during interviews a week ago, graduated from Harvard University with a master's degree in Middle Eastern studies, and a law degree from the New York University School of Law.

She speaks four languages, including Arabic, Hebrew, French and Dari. She worked in Kabul, Afghanistan, as a program consultant, where she served as a humanitarian on a team that established food programs in rural areas of the country.

She credits Santa Barbara with shaping who she is, and recalls fond memories of shopping on State Street with her grandmother, and performing in musicals with the Santa Barbara Youth Theatre. She was married in Santa Barbara and has a daughter.

Gina Fischer's lack of support surprised many in the room. She has been campaigning for the seat for nearly a year, since Hart decided to run for supervisor and was unopposed after Susan Epstein dropped out of the race. She had already lined up endorsements from state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, and Goleta councilmembers Stuart Kasdin, James Kyriaco, Paula Perotte and Santa Barbara School Board member Laura Capps.

Fischer has gathered an array of endorsements and has already raised money to run for the seat in November.

Her ties to the county didn't help her — and may have hurt her — in the end.

Sneddon said that since her husband, Chris Sneddon, is the deputy director of transportation for the county, she would have a hard time choosing between Heaton and Fischer, who works as an aide to Third District county Supervisor Joan Hartmann.

Fischer has been a strong advocate for female candidates to run for political office, and a loyal Democratic Party member. She worked on campaigns for Goleta mayor Paula Perotte and former county supervisor Doreen Farr.

But she earned no votes from party-endorsed candidates Murillo, Gutierrez and Friedman.

Only councilman Dominguez nominated her in the third round, after it became clear that she had no other support from the council members.

Fischer took the vote in stride.

"It was an embarrassment of riches," she told Noozhawk. "I'm so pleasantly happy to see a set of women candidates emerge as the top candidates. That's a good thing for our city."

Fischer was non-committal about whether she will still run for the seat in November.

"I'm getting my team together this week to assess our next steps, and we will go from there," Fischer said.

Harmon was immediately sworn in after the vote, but city attorney Ariel Calonne advised her not to attend the following closed session items on the agenda until she had time to clear up any potential conflict-of-interest issues with her employer, the law firm of Morrison & Foerster.

Her first council meeting will be on Feb. 26; the council does not meet next week.

She joins the council at a time when the city is wrestling with challenges over affordable housing, parking demand and efforts to rebuild and revitalize State Street.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.