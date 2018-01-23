Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 11:43 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara City Council Will Hold Special Election to Fill Murillo’s District 3 Seat

9 applicants were seeking appointment to council; several expressed disappointment

Attorney and retired judge Frank Ochoa addresses the Santa Barbara City Council Tuesday night, telling them failure to call a special election to fill a vacant council seat would be ‘fraught with peril.’ The council voted 4-2 to hold a special election in June. Click to view larger
Attorney and retired judge Frank Ochoa addresses the Santa Barbara City Council Tuesday night, telling them failure to call a special election to fill a vacant council seat would be ‘fraught with peril.’ The council voted 4-2 to hold a special election in June. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | January 23, 2018 | 11:38 p.m.

Westside resident Oscar Gutierrez waited for five hours Tuesday night for a chance to interview for an appointment to the Santa Barbara City Council. So did Chelsea Lancaster and Laura Smith.

They were among nine people who showed up at City Hall hoping to convince the council to name them to the vacant District 3 seat, which represents the city's Westside.

They never got the chance.

Instead, just after 10 p.m., the City Council voted 4-2 to fill the seat through a special election in June, and make do with only six members on the panel until then.

“I am really sorry you guys had to sit here all night and watch,” Mayor Cathy Murillo told the crowd of potential candidates to fill the post that opened up when she was elected mayor last fall.

Tuesday's packed meeting lasted more than eight hours, beginning at 2 p.m.

The special election will cost the city about $30,000.

Councilmen Gregg Hart and Randy Rowse wanted to make an interim appointment to fill the seat, then hold an election in June.

But council members Kristen Sneddon, Eric Friedman, Jason Dominguez and Murillo decided against making an appointment.

“They really deserve to vote for their representative,” Murillo said of Westside residents.

The council was pressured by Frank Ochoa, an attorney and retired Superior Court judge. He represents Jacqueline Inda and Sebastian Aldana, plaintiffs in the District Elections settlement that forced the city to move from at-large to district elections in 2015.

“Calling for a special election to fill the vacancy is legally appropriate,” Ochoa said. “The failure to do so is fraught with peril.”

People who spoke at the meeting, however, wanted the council to appoint a seventh person so that the council wouldn’t deadlock on 3-3 votes until June. Earlier on the council’s agenda, the council had three matters that initially ended in 3-3 ties.

“You cannot leave this district unrepresented for five months,” said Santa Barbara neighborhood activist Anna Marie Gott. “Look at what happened tonight — bickered between each other. If you don’t have the seventh person between now and june, we are going to go around in circles with the six of you up there.”

Eastside activist Pete Dal Bello agreed.

“The person should be appointed only until a special election takes place,” Dal Bello said. “We need a seventh vote as we just had three 3-3 votes tonight. I don’t like to complain, but that’s a problem.”

Dal Bello said the Westside should choose their representative, after an appointment.

“You can’t put a price on democracy.” Dal Bello said.

Rowse said he respected the opinions of both Ochoa and City Attorney Ariel Calonne, but “we are represented by Ariel Calonne when it comes to matters of the city.”

Calonne believes the City Council is on strong legal ground to appoint a representative.

Rowse said that the council needs a seventh person.

“I will be supporting the appointment,” Rowse said. “I really think that is the best way to get representation in the quickest manner here.”

Friedman wants a special election in June. He also said he has a problem with having four caucasians make an appointment for the largest majority-minority district in the city.

Friedman said that with a split council, when there is a potential for a tie vote, people are willing to compromise more to reach a consensus on the issues.

“We are a new council, and it will really force us to listen to each other,” Friedman said.

Sneddon also said she was in favor of a special election.

“We have extremely qualified and a really diverse pool of candidates that I would encourage to run for election,” Sneddon said.

Many of the candidates interviewed by Noozhawk expressed disappointment that after hours of waiting, the council didn’t even give them the opportunity to interview.

“I stressed out over this,” Gutierrez said. “It was like getting ready and training for a big fight and then finding out the fight was canceled.”

He said that he invited many people to the council chamber to support him, even a custodian who has to work at 5 a.m. He said he is going to research the process for running for the seat, but acknowledges that it will be difficult.

“A guy like me, I work two to three jobs,” Gutierrez said. “I don’t have the time or money to start a campaign.”

Candidate Chelsea Lancaster said she is a strong supporter of Westside residents getting the opportunity to vote, but “I am disappointed the people of the Westside won’t have representation” until June.

“There seemed to be overwhelming public support for a short-term appointment,” Lancaster said.

Even though the candidates were denied an opportunity to interview, Murillo asked them all to stand at the end of the meeting for a round of applause. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

