Santa Barbara City, County Wrestling With Tipping Fee Increase for Stalled Landfill Facility

The city of Santa Barbara is in a holding pattern over whether to charge Santa Barbara residents a increased tipping fee in their trash bills, even though the Tajiguas Resource Recovery Project has been delayed for at least a year because of a planning error.

Santa Barbara County wants to charge the higher tipping fees now, even though construction has not started, because it believes that the revenue would demonstrate to potential bond investors that the county and other agencies have a strong commitment to the project.

The Santa Barbara City Council asked its staff to meet with the county and hammer some kind of agreement over whether a tipping fee increase is needed at this time.

The county wants to charge customers an increased tipping fee of $99 per ton in fiscal year 2018 and $110 per ton in 2019. The tipping fee would rise again an unknown amount in 2020, depending on whatever the cost of the original $111M project will cost.

The city of Santa Barbara chose not to increase the tipping fee for this year's solid waste rates, which would have been about $1.30 per month for city residents, and instead fund the increase using its reserve funds.

The Tajiguas Resource Recovery Project includes a Materials Recovery Facility to pull out recyclables to send to market, and extract organic waste which will be sent to the Anaerobic Digestion Facility. The Anaerobic Digestion Facility will further process the organic waste, extracting methane, which will be turned into energy.

Tajiguas Landfill is expected to last until 2026 without the project and through 2034 with it.

County planners forced a delay of at least a year after they proposed building the anaerobic digester on a piece of land that crossed into the state coastal zone, by using the wrong boundary for the coastal zone.

The project must now be redesigned to move the anaerobic digester out of the coastal zone.

The county’s revised plan for the project is set for a Planning Commission hearing Wednesday, and commissioners will decide whether the new plan remains in conformity with the original approved project.

“The removal of organics from the landfill with the (Tajiguas Resource Recovery Project) in operation is a key component to the County’s Energy and Climate Action Plan,” Third District County Supervisor Joan Hartmann said in a statement.

“By removing the organics from our landfilled waste we will have the same impact as removing more than 20,000 cars off of our streets,” said Hartmann, whose district includes the landfill.

The county Board of Supervisors last year approved a contract with MSB Investors LLC to design, build and operate the facilities on the site of the landfill. The cities of Santa Barbara, Goleta, Solvang and Buellton are also contributing to the project.

