Local News

Vote-by-Mail Ballots Going Out Next Week for Santa Barbara City Election

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | October 3, 2017 | 9:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara is sending out vote-by-mail ballots Oct. 9 for the Nov. 7 city election, and several forums are planned in the next month for City Council and mayoral candidates. 

Eight people are running for three council seats — for Districts 4, 5, and 6 — and five people are running for mayor.  

Voters will also decide on Measure C, a proposed 1-percent sales-tax increase. 

Candidates for District 4 — with neighborhoods including East San Roque, the Upper East, Riviera and Eucalyptus Hill — include Jay Higgins, Kristen Sneddon and Jim Scafide. 

District 5 candidates who want to represent residents in the San Roque, Upper State Street, Samarkand, Hidden Valley and Campanil neighborhoods include Warner McGrew and Eric Friedman. 

The downtown, Oak Park and Laguna neighborhoods are in District 6, and candidates include Gregg Hart, Jack Ucciferri and Aaron Solis. 

The five candidates for mayor are Hal Conklin, Frank Hotchkiss, Angel Martinez, Cathy Murillo, and Harwood "Bendy" White. 

Voters can register to vote for the Nov. 7 election through Oct. 23. 

A schedule of candidate forums is below:  

Community Environmental Council Mayoral Forum

Wednesday, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Santa Barbara Women's Club, 670 Mission Canyon Rd.

Upper East, Riviera Association, Eucalyptus Hill Homeowners Associations District 4 Forum 

Tuesday, Oct. 10th 7 to 8:30 pm, First Methodist Church, corner of Garden and Anapamu Streets.

Santa Barbara Youth Council, Future Leaders of America and PAL Youth Leadership Mayoral and City Council Forum

Oct. 16, 6 to 8 p.m.,  Louise Lowry Davis Room, 1232 De la Vina St.

Mesa Village Association Forum Mayoral and City Council Forum

Oct. 30 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Free Methodist Church, 1435 Cliff Drive.

Santa Barbara Independent/KCRW Mayoral Forum

Oct. 17 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Santa Barbara City College's Garvin Theatre on West Campus.

Click here to see the city's district boundaries by street.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Barbara District Elections Boundary Map 

