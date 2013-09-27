Schneider, Hart Outpacing Mayoral and Council Candidates in Campaign Fundraising

With the Santa Barbara City Council and mayoral races a little more than a month away, candidates filed their newest financial reports this week, some of which reveal some impressive fundraising numbers.

On Nov. 5, the city's voters will decide who will fill the mayor's seat as well as three open council positions, for which 10 candidates are vying.

Incumbent Mayor Helene Schneider, running again this year, has raised the most of anyone in the race.

She has raised $94,389 to date, with $3,225 raised this fundraising period, spanning from July 1 to Sept. 21. She has spent $58,291 to date and has $42,544 still on hand.

Some of her major contributors include resident Lillian Lovelace with $5,000 and the Metropolitan Theatres Good Government Committee with $2,500.

The City Council candidate who has raised the most money to date is Gregg Hart with $69,760, raising $37,613 this last disclosure period. He has spent $37,078 and still has $32,681 on hand.

Hart's biggest contributor by far is the Santa Barbara Police Officers Association with $5,000. Other contributors include the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians with $1,000 and Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal with $1,000.

Hart is followed closely by candidate David Landecker, who has raised $68,479 to date; $35,647 of that amount was raised in the last fundraising period. He has spent $31,657 and still has $36,821 on hand.

Notable contributors to his campaign are Lovelace with $1,500 and Carbajal with $1,000.

Candidate Lesley Wiscomb has raised $45,441 to date, with $26,807 during the last filing period. She has spent $34,957 and has $10,914 on hand.

Planning Commissioner Sheila Lodge has donated $1,500 to her campaign, along with former Santa Barbara City College Trustee Morris Jurkowitz, who has donated $1,125.

Running for re-election are Councilmen Bendy White and Frank Hotchkiss.

White has raised $50,739 to date, with $10,079 in the last filing period. He has spent $7,107 of that amount and still has $47,934 still on hand. One of his notable contributors is Carbajal with $1,000.

Hotchkiss had not submitted a campaign disclosure summary for the most recent fundraising period, but had raised $35,772 as of June 30. At that time, he had spent $4,194 and still had $31,590 on hand.

Large contributors include Chuck's Waterfront Grill with $2,156, John Price with $2,000, and Jim and Sharon Westby with $1,075 each.

Candidate Jason Nelson has raised $34,498 to date, with $25,353 in the most recent fundraising period. He has spent $19,260 and has $15,238 on hand.

Large contributors include the Santa Barbara Police Officers Association with $5,000 and the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, which donated $1,500. (This donation was listed under the Los Angeles-based California Real Estate Political Action Group, which serves as an umbrella group for local real estate associations.)

Candidate Megan Diaz Alley has raised $28,093 to date this calendar year, and $11,555 in the most recent filing period. She has spent $13,729 and has $14,413 of her total amount on hand.

Dr. Daniel Litten of Santa Barbara, who donated $1,250, and the Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee, which donated $1,000, are some of her biggest contributors.

Candidate Michael Jordan has raised $12,208 to date, with $1,499 between July 1 and Sept. 21. He has spent $4,029 and has $8,178 on hand.

Some of Jordan's biggest contributors include David Peterson, owner of McDonald's restaurants with $300, and Dan Secord with $200.

Council candidates Cruzito Herrera Cruz and Matthew Kramer have not raised funds for the race, and neither has mayoral candidate Wayne Scoles.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .