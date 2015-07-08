Santa Barbara City Fire Department Announces 10 Promotions

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department is pleased to announce the recent promotions of several members of the department.
A promotional ceremony was held Wednesday at the department's Station 1.
The following members have recently been promoted:
» Deputy Chief: Lee Waldron
» Battalion Chief: Chris Mailes
» Captains: Cory Cloud, Brian Ricci and David Ward
» Engineers: Brian Baxter, Andrew Lee, Joseph Mairleitner, Isaac Siegel and Spencer Simonds
— Kevin Corbett is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.