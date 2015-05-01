Santa Barbara City Fire Department Announces Promotions

Santa Barbara City Fire Department Fire Chief Pat McElroy is proud to announce the appointment of Lee Waldron as fire operations division chief.

Chief Waldron is a 28-year veteran of the department, where he has served as a battalion chief for the last five years. In that role he headed the Training Division and also served as battalion commander of C Shift for the past three years.

In his new role, Chief Waldron will oversee the daily operations of 8 City Fire Stations and 89 personnel.

Chief Waldron and his wife, Deborah, are longtime Santa Barbara residents who have two adult children, Campbell and Mark.

Chief Waldron will be replacing retiring Operations Chief Jim Bryden.

Chief Bryden, a Santa Barbara native, will be entering retirement after more than 35 years of service with the department.

“Jim has been an integral part of this organization and I have valued his counsel and experience," McElroy said. "We all wish Jim and his wife, Bridget, a long and happy retirement.”

Additional promotions within the department include Fire Captain Chris Mailes to the position of battalion chief of the Training Division, and engineers Brian Ricci and Dave Ward, both promoted to the rank of fire captain.

— Gary Pitney is a captain and public information officer for the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.