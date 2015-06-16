Santa Barbara City Fire Responds to Gas Leak Downtown

Santa Barbara City firefighters responded to a gas leak on the 1200 block of Chapala Street in City Parking Lot 5 around 10:55 a.m. and ordered people in nearby businesses to temporarily shelter in place, Battalion Chief Robert Mercado said.

The Southern California Gas Company arrived on scene around 11:30 a.m. and will stop the flow of gas, probably by either crimping the line or shutting it down, Mercado said.

The leak was caused by construction crews which were doing excavating work in the parking lot and apparently struck the line even though it was marked as a gas line, Mercado said.

City Fire cordoned off the Victoria Court pedestrian area and will have people stay inside the nearby businesses until the gas leak is stopped.

The area would have been evacuated if it was a more significant leak, Mercado said.

