Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 5:28 am | Sky Obscured 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara City Fire Responds to Gas Leak Downtown

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | June 16, 2015 | 11:25 a.m.

Santa Barbara City firefighters responded to a gas leak on the 1200 block of Chapala Street in City Parking Lot 5 around 10:55 a.m. and ordered people in nearby businesses to temporarily shelter in place, Battalion Chief Robert Mercado said. 

The Southern California Gas Company arrived on scene around 11:30 a.m. and will stop the flow of gas, probably by either crimping the line or shutting it down, Mercado said. 

The leak was caused by construction crews which were doing excavating work in the parking lot and apparently struck the line even though it was marked as a gas line, Mercado said. 

City Fire cordoned off the Victoria Court pedestrian area and will have people stay inside the nearby businesses until the gas leak is stopped. 

The area would have been evacuated if it was a more significant leak, Mercado said. 

 

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 