Santa Barbara City Fire to Conduct Training Exercises at Sheffield Reservoir

Beginning the morning of April 13 and continuing daily throughout the week, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department will be conducting training exercises at the Sheffield Reservoir.

The department will be hosting its annual wildland firefighting refresher training, which includes radio operations, emergency shelter deployment and hose evolutions.

As water conservation is a priority under our current drought conditions, water usage will be minimal during the training this year.

The Sheffield property will be open and available for use at all times during the training with minimal impact to the community. Public access to a small portion of the property will be restricted for safety purposes during the training. The most notable area of impact will be the driveway access to the Sheffield Reservoir property from Stanwood Drive.

Drivers are requested to use caution in the area as fire apparatus will be utilizing this entrance throughout the morning. Advisory signs will be posted on local roadways. Area residents have been contacted and informed of the training.

The training sessions are scheduled Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

— Gary Pitney is a captain for the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.