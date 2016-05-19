Friday, April 20 , 2018, 7:36 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association Endorses Das Williams for Supervisor

By Das Williams for Supervisor | May 19, 2016 | 3:00 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association has voted to endorse Assemblymember Das Williams for county supervisor of the 1st District, which includes a much of the city’s Riviera, Eastside, Downtown and portions of San Roque.

Tony Pighetti, chairman of the Santa Barbara City Firefighters Political Action Committee, stated that the association is supporting Williams, a former Santa Barbara City Councilmember, because of his long track record of working to improve public safety.

“Das Williams understands our needs,” Pighetti said. “When we pointed out that the 9-1-1 system was failing many residents, locally and statewide, Das went to work to fix the system, co-authoring a bill currently in process to get the wireless 911 system to work more efficiently.”

Pighetti noted that firefighters are ready to risk their lives for the public every day. They are ready to address not only fires but also medical emergencies and natural disasters. 

“Das Williams has been a champion for quality fire and emergency medical services since his days on the City Council. He will listen to the community’s concerns, work hard and make decisions that put your safety and the safety of your neighbors first,” Pighetti said.

 
