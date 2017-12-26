County Issues Call for Entries in 2018 Downtown Santa Barbara Sculpture Contest

Selected artists will be announced in February, and the new exhibition will be on view from March to May.

Downtown Santa Barbara will come alive with temporary public art displays come spring 2018.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture has announced a call for entries for artists to submit their outdoor pieces for consideration in a new sculpture exhibition on display at eight installation pads along lower State Street. Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Jan. 15.

The upcoming “State of the Art” installation is a three-month art show in which a group of sculptures is placed at separate locations visible along State Street from Cota to Victoria streets.

The selected artists will be announced in February, and the new exhibition will be on view from March to May.

In the public show, the pieces picked will be carefully placed to engage the community through the works of art.

The art should be well-suited for an outdoor environment, and artists have complete freedom for a theme they want, said Sarah York Rubin, executive director of the county Office of Arts & Culture.

“It’s important that we foster public art and continue the active, local public artists who are doing wonderful things,” Rubin said.

The sculptures will be chosen by a panel of qualified professionals, she said.

The locations anchored to the sidewalk will serve as the installation sites under the Santa Barbara City Council’s 1999 adopted resolution focusing on incorporating visual art elements as part of the State Street sidewalk improvements project.

“We believe this is a wonderful way to activate the anchor pads, and public art is a key factor in creating a unique and vibrant destination,” Rubin said.

Who Can Participate

Work from individuals or teams will be considered.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and working or living in Santa Barbara County.

The work must be appropriate for an outdoor location and accommodate pedestrian foot traffic.

Artists do not need to create a new sculpture for the project, and applicants can choose to submit or loan existing work for the exhibition.

People can submit multiple sculptures for consideration, and numerous sculptures may be selected from the same artist.

Funding

Selected artists will receive a $750 honorarium for each piece chosen for the term of the art loan.

The county Office of Arts and Culture will handle the transportation, maintenance and installation of each work, and underwrite the cost of the items with support from the nonprofit Santa Barbara Beautiful.

What to Submit

Artists submitting multiple work for consideration need to provide an application for each idea.

The proposal should include:

» Artist statement.

» Resume or curriculum vitae.

» A biography.

» If possible, any record of producing, implementing or facilitating civically engaged art.

» Three to five images of work with a list including dimensions, medium, title, weight, and current location or a sculpture proposal drawn by hand or with computer graphics with approximate size, weight and materials slated to be used.

» Description of proposed project and how it will suit the requirements of the “Call for Artists.” People are asked to consider the following aspects when describing their project — the activation of site, and the potential interactive or kinetic elements.

The exhibition is supported by the city of Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Community Arts Workshop, Santa Barbara Beautiful and Downtown Santa Barbara.

People interested in learning more about the contest are welcome to attend the county Office of Arts and Culture’s informative meeting from 5 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 9 at the Santa Barbara Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden St.

“It will give people the opportunity to discuss the art,” Rubin said. “Our office is grateful of the local artist, and we are excited.”

For more information about the contest and application, click here.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.