Pixel Tracker

Friday, February 15 , 2019, 1:07 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Boys Basketball

Santa Barbara Claws Its Way Back From 18 Down, Beats Mary Star, 77-69, to Reach 3A Semifinals

Switch to a zone defense helps contain Stars' top player, who finished with 36 points; Bryce Warrecker, Stephen Davis each score 20 for Dons

Stephen Davis Click to view larger
Stephen Davis of Santa Barbara collides with Mary Star’s Aaron Martinez on a drive to the basket. Davis scored 20 points. (Gary Kim / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 14, 2019 | 10:45 p.m.

A trip to the semifinals wasn’t looking good for the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team during the first half of Thursday’s quarterfinal game against Mary Star of San Pedro.

The Dons were sluggish and couldn’t make shots while Joseph Octave and the visiting Stars from San Pedro were on fire. They opened up an 18-point lead at J.R. Richards Gym.

Santa Barbara got it together in the last four minutes of the second quarter and carried that momentum in the second half. 

Led by 20 points from juniors Stephen Davis and Bryce Warrecker, and a switch to a zone defense, the Dons stormed back and won the game, 77-69, to earn a spot in the CIF-SS 3A Division final four.

They’ll play host to Palm Springs on Saturday night. Palm Springs defeated Shalevet 57-48.

Octave, who has signed with the U.S. Air Force Academy, was making shots all over the court against Santa Barbara’s man-to-man defense and scored 21 points in the first half. He drilled a pair of deep three-pointers and made a pair of layups during a 12-2 run to give the Stars a 29-11 lead at the 5:15 mark of the quarter.

Octave finished the game with 36. Of his 15 points in the second half, 11 came from the free-throw line.

"He’s a great player. He scored from everywhere," Santa Barbara coach Dave Bregante said.

Santa Barbara (28-3) finally found its groove when Davis fed Warrecker for a layup and followed with a pair of free throws to start a 15-5 run to end the second quarter. 

Bryce Warrecker Click to view larger
Bryce Warrecker of the Dons pulls down a rebound during CIF quarterfinal game against Mary Star. Warrcker finished with 20 points. (Gary Kim / Noozhawk photo)

The run ended spectacularly, with Davis passing to Will Rottman for a dunk and then knocking down a sweet step-back jumper with two seconds left on the clock to make it 34-26 game.

"One on one,  it’s my go-to move," said Davis of the step-back shot.

Santa Barbara’s attack kept rolling in the third quarter and the switch to a zone made a huge difference. It limited the number of times Octave touched the ball.

"We switched to a 1-2-2 and he had a really tough time getting shots off and all that." said senior Jackson Hamilton.

"I think it was a great switch to the zone," said Davis. "(Octave) was tough to stop, but once we went into the zone he struggled a little bit more."

Said Bregante: "We had to make some adjustments, obviously. Our game plan wasn’t very good and we were getting killed, so we made some changes both defensively and offensively and it started to work.

"The kids did a good job making there adjustments they had to make."

The Stars went scoreless for nearly five minutes in the third quarter, and the Dons went on a head-spinning 14-0 run.

Aiden Douglas buried a three-pointer to give them their first lead of the game at 35-34 at the 4:22 mark. Jasper Johnson scored on a follow shot and Douglas made a steal which led to a Hamilton three that rocked J.R. Richards Gym and gave the Dons a 40-34 lead.

"Our shots were falling left and right, it was amazing. It was good for us," said Hamilton.

The Stars ended their scoring drought with a Henner Joseph free throw at the 3:03 mark.

Santa Barbara answered with a Johnson three-pointer. He finished with 14 points.

As the zone continued to bother the Stars, Warrecker drove the lane and hit a little hook shot, Johnson made two free throws and Davis hit another step-back shot to give the Dons a 49-42 lead going into the fourth quarter. They outscored Mary Star 23-8 in the third.

"We didn’t respect them enough when we came out," Davis explained. "We knew about (Octave), we just underestimated everybody else."

Santa Barbara scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to go up by 13, 55-42.

Mary Star finally got the ball into Octave’s hands and he got to the free-throw line. He made four in a row and converted two more after the Dons were called for a technical foul following a personal foul.

Eleven straight free throws pulled the Stars to within four at 57-54.

The Dons missed a dunk on a 2-on-1 fast break after a turnover, but they got a break when Mary Star failed to score on its following possession. Warrecker grabbed the rebound and was fouled.

He made both free throws, starting a personal seven-point run. He scored off a pass from Davis and nailed a three after Mary Star’s Adrian Alvarez knocked one down. The Dons led 64-56 with 3:51 to go.

The Dons made 13 of 14 free throws down the stretch and Davis drew a huge charging foul against Mary Star three-point shooter Aaron Martinez (12 points). He fouled out with 1:20 left.

After Octave missed a three-pointer, Warrecker sank a pair of free throw and the Dons forced a turnover on the press to seal the victory and a berth in the semifinals.

Santa Barbara was nails from the free-throw line, making 26 of 29 freebies for the game.

"We practice free throws a decent amount," Davis said. "That was big to win the game."

Said Bregante: "The kids stepped up. They knew what they had to do and they stepped up."

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 