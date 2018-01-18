Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 2:51 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Boys Soccer

Santa Barbara Clicks After Slow Start, Routs Dos Pueblos, 6-0

Juan Carlos Torres of Santa Barbara winds up to score the third goal during the first half of the Dons’ 6-0 win over Dos Pueblos. Click to view larger
Juan Carlos Torres of Santa Barbara winds up to score the third goal during the first half of the Dons’ 6-0 win over Dos Pueblos. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 18, 2018 | 12:25 a.m.

Once Santa Barbara High shook off the rust from not playing a game in two weeks, the Dons played like a well-oiled machine on Wednesday night.

Six players scored goals and the Dons smothered Dos Pueblos with a pressing defense in a 6-0 Channel League win at San Marcos.

“I thought for the first 10-14 minutes we were a little rusty,” said Dons coach Todd Heil. “We were a little too excited when we got on the field.”

The Dons found their rhythm at around the 15-minute mark and dominated play the rest of the way. Their defense didn’t allow DP to organize any kind of attack. 

“We pressed a little more and forced turnovers. The game changed around from there,” said Heil.

"Santa Barbara thoroughly beat us in most aspects of the game," DP coach Matt York said. "Credit to their coaching staff to have their team focused and composed after all the adversity they have been through this week. We hope to put it together and provide a better show for our fans who came out to support us and stuck with us through the very end."

Heymar Hernandez picked off a goalkeeper clearance in the box and passed back to Owen Lambe, who hammed a shot just over the cross bar in the 15th minute.  A couple minutes later, Brandon Garcia had clean header off a Brian De La Luz corner kick that was blocked in front.

Santa Barbara finally found the back of the net in the 23rd minute. The defense pressured the Chargers into a turnover and Gavin Guilfoyle and Lambe worked a give-and-go, with Lambe finishing with a left-footed shot inside the far post.

Guillermo Mendoza fires a shot that resulted in the second goal for the Dons in the 32nd minute. Click to view larger
Guillermo Mendoza fires a shot that resulted in the second goal for the Dons in the 32nd minute. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Guilfoyle was all over the field for the Santa Barbara, breaking up Dos Pueblos passes and stealing the ball.

“The kid works,” said Heil.

Santa Barbara’s second goal came in the 32nd minute off a De La Luz corner kick. The ball was touched by Harrison Foy to Guillermo Mendoza for the finish.

Two minutes later, Juan Carlos Torres made it 3-0 with a steal and a score.

The fourth goal came when De La Luz sent Garcia in for a breakaway early in the second half.

Jorge Ochoa scored off a Lambe assist and Adam Chenoweth finished the scoring in the 75th minute.

“The scoring has been nice,” said Heil. It’s quite pleasing since we how long we’ve been off.”

The shutout was the eighth of the season for the Dons, who are 9-0-3, 2-0 in Channel League, ranked No. 2 in CIF-SS Division 1, and No. 3 in the state and No. 9 in the nation by topdrawersoccer.com. Dos Pueblos is 5-5-3 overall and 1-1-1 in league.

Santa Barbara plays San Marcos on Saturday at 5 p.m. at SBCC.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

