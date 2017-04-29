Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 11:58 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

People’s Climate March in Santa Barbara Aims to Turn Up Heat on Donald Trump

Demonstrators issue demands for fossil-free energy, an end to oil and gas projects, and ‘a sacred and sustainable relationship with our planet’

The Rev. Julia Hamilton, lead minister at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, spoke for local faith organizations at Saturday’s People’s Climate March at Santa Barbara City College. “We are here because we should be investing in a sacred and sustainable relationship with our planet — not in pipelines full of oil and gas,” she said.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 522 > of 4
Several hundred demonstrators gathered in the stands at SBCC’s La Playa Stadium to listen to speeches and fill out cards and petitions calling on local politicians to support increased environmental protections.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 523 > of 4
Saturday’s People’s Climate March at SBCC coincided with similar marches held around the country.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 524 > of 4
Signs of the times during Saturday’s People’s Climate March at SBCC’s La Playa Stadium.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 525 > of 4
 
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | April 29, 2017 | 8:56 p.m.

Under a bright sunny sky, several hundred protesters rallied Saturday at Santa Barbara City College, standing up to President Donald Trump and what they say are darkening times for climate protections.

With signs and chants, the demonstrators swarmed La Playa Stadium to demand action.

The local People’s Climate March was assembled by a coalition of environmental justice activists; small businesses; members of the faith community; and labor, youth and service groups. The protest coincided with hundreds of similar marches Saturday around the United States.

South Coast demonstrators were encouraged to take a stand against increased oil development in Santa Barbara County, and many signed postcards calling on the county Board of Supervisors to deny new oil projects.

Another letter demanded that the cities of Goleta and Santa Barbara set a goal of using 100 percent renewable energy by 2030, with a target of 50 percent three years from now, in 2020.

“Today is about climate action, and we can decide whether to be part of the solution or the problem,” said Katie Davis, chairwoman of the Santa Barbara Sierra Club.

“By taking action, we are sending a message to the state, nation and world that we are committed to fossil-free energy. This is how we counter (President) Trump — with local action.”

Emily Williams, a UC Santa Barbara graduate and member of the 350 Santa Barbara anti-oil group, said the Environmental Protection Agency had removed a climate science website from public view the day before. Boos erupted from the crowd after her statement.

“To achieve climate justice, we need to radically transform our political economic and social structures,” she said. “We need to be bold to demand change. Change comes from community organizing that comes from all stakeholders.

“We need solutions and those solutions don’t come from our government — it comes from we, the people.”

Owen Bailey, executive director of the Environmental Defense Center, informed the crowd that Trump had signed an executive order Friday that would expand offshore oil and gas drilling off California.

Trump’s order reversed a last-minute executive order of President Barack Obama that restricted drilling in the Arctic and Atlantic oceans. Trump also ordered an assessment of whether energy exploration can take place in marine sanctuaries in federal waters of the Pacific and Atlantic.

“This is an administration that put cabinet members in place who do not believe in climate change,” Bailey said. “We have decades of work to stop offshore drilling. We live in a community that understands climate is not politics, it’s science.”

The Rev. Julia Hamilton, lead minister of the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, represented local faith organizations at the rally.

“We are here because we should be investing in a sacred and sustainable relationship with our planet — not in pipelines full of oil and gas,” she said. “In Santa Barbara, we know better than most that pipelines will leak. Oil will spill. It’s just a matter of time.”

Former Vice President Al Gore’s daughter, Sarah, delivered a speech on behalf of her father.

“Thank you for marching for our climate,” said Gore, who was married in Carpinteria in 2014 and lives locally. “We have to win this fight for the future of our climate balance and with your help, we will.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 