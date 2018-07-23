Santa Barbara Clippers With 9U Title at Swoosh Basketball Championships

The Santa Barbara Clippers boys basketball team won the title in the 3rd Grade/9-Under Division at the Swoosh World Championships in Garden Grove over the weekend.

The team went 4-0 and defeated the South Central Tiny Flyers, 23-7, in the championship game at the Next Level Sports Arena. The Clippers had a closer game with the Tiny Flyers in pool play, winning 27-22.

Santa Barbara also beat Major Game Hoops of Woodland Hills and the Yorba Linda Stampede in the tournament.

The Clippers consist of Pablo Desales, Isaac Murillo, Crew Sjovold, Tysen Mccollough, Jerry Johnson, and Remy Boykin.

