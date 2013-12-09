Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 8:35 pm | Fair 77º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Club Names Young Professional of the Year Nominees

By Natalie Wagner for the Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club | December 9, 2013 | 4:41 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club has kicked off the holiday season with the much-anticipated news of its 2013 Young Professional of the Year nominees.

This honor is given to one individual every year who has demonstrated the traits and actions of an exemplary young professional in the local community. The 2013 nominees include Melissa Howard (Foodbank of Santa Barbara County), Thomas Kaufmann (Otojoy LLC), Travis Hawley (Blue Star Parking), Austin Lampson (On Q Financial) and Amy Clemens (Alliance Wealth Strategies).

The Young Professional of the Year Award was introduced in 2010 and represents a young professional in the community who has excelled in one or all of the following areas: leadership, mentorship, community involvement and entrepreneurship.

“We are excited to announce the nominees for Young Professional of the Year,” said JJ Lambert, president of SBYPC. “This group of outstanding individuals has shown exemplary professionalism and success in their business as well as influenced the community in very positive ways.”

The winner will be chosen based on several factors such as motivation to inspire within their organization, ability to help others develop their skills, a passion for important causes that affect the community and their use of established relationships to create entrepreneurial endeavors.

The winner will be announced at the 17th SBYPC Holiday Gala at the University Club on Thursday, where Mayor Helene Schneider will present the award.

“This is going to be an amazing event and one that is not to be missed,” said Jon Standring, vice president of SBYPC. “We look forward to seeing many new and familiar faces.”

Tickets for the Holiday Gala can be purchased online only by clicking here. SBYPC is still offering sponsorship opportunities for this event, which anticipates an attendance of over 300 young professionals ages 21 to 45. Additionally, the SBYPC network reaches about 26,000 young professionals on the Central Coast. Please email [email protected] for more information.

— Natalie Wagner represents the Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club.

