Santa Barbara Coalition for Responsible Government Hosting Council Candidate Forum

Candidates for the Santa Barbara City Council will share their views on vital issues at a candidate forum from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fess Parker's Doubletree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.
The Santa Barbara Coalition for Responsible Government is sponsoring the event, which is free and includes validated parking.
Expected to attend are Frank Hotchkiss, Megan Diaz-Alley, Greg Hart, Michael Jordan, David Landecker, Bendy White and Jason Nelson.
— Rita Rink represents the Santa Barbara Coalition for Responsible Government.