Santa Barbara Coast 14U Boys Volleyball Team Wins Bronze at USA National Championships

Boys Volleyball

The Santa Barbara Coast Volleyball Academy's 14-under boys won a bronze medal in the 14U Gold Division at the USA Volleyball Junior National Championships in Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday.

Santa Barbara Coast beat Ohio's Cinci Attack Black in the quarterfinals, 25-19, 25-20, and fell to eventual gold medalist San Clemente 14-Tim in the semifinals, 25-19, 25-22. San Clemente defeated Long Beach Volleyball Club in the final, 27-25, 25-21.

The Santa Barbara Coast 14U boys went 9-2 in matches and won 18 sets in the four-day tournament.

The team members are Finnegan Walker, Alex Rottman, Jake Yinger, Sam Meister, Camden Millington, Andrew Douglas, Sebastian Harris and Aidan Banan. David Rottman is the head coach, assisted by Ken Millington and Peter Tebbe. The club director is Robert Suh.

The club's 16-under team is still playing in the tournament.

