Santa Barbara Coast Boys 17U Volleyball Team Takes 3rd at AAU West Coast Championships

Youth Sports

The boys 17-under team from the Santa Barbara Coast Volleyball Academy rose from the 19th seed to bronze medalists at the AAU West Coast Championships in Anaheim.

The team battled tournament No. 2 seed 949 of South Orange County to three sets in the semifinals and led 12-11 in the deciding set before falling 15-12.

Santa Barbara Coast advanced to the Gold Division by going unbeaten in pool play on the first day of the tournament. It then beat Bay to Bay in three sets and the Northern California Volleyball Club to reach the semifinals.

The 17U team is one of five Santa Barbara Coast teams that will be playing at the AAU Junior Nationals in Phoenix, July 2-9. The other teams are the 14U-A, 14U-B, 15U and 16U.

The members of the 17U team are: Jack Gay, Tanner Stevens, Aiden Douglas, Theo Mack, Parker Bittner, Will Rottman, Matt Suh and Trey White. Vince Devany is the head coach, assisted by David Rottman. Robert Suh is the club director and David Rottman the assistant director.

For more information on Santa Barbara Coast Volleyball, email [email protected], or call 805 680 2004.



