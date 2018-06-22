Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 7:12 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Youth Sports

Santa Barbara Coast Boys 17U Volleyball Team Takes 3rd at AAU West Coast Championships

SB Coast Volleyball Academy 17U boys Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara Coast Volleyball Academy’s 17-under boys team and staff includes, front row, from left: Matt Suh and Trey White; back row: Robert Suh (club director), David Rottman (assistant coach and club director), Jack Gay, Jack Gay, Tanner Stevens, Aiden Douglas, Theo Mack, Parker Bittner, Will Rottman and head coach Vince Devany.  (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 22, 2018 | 3:35 p.m.

The boys 17-under team from the Santa Barbara Coast Volleyball Academy rose from the 19th seed to bronze medalists at the AAU West Coast Championships in Anaheim.

The team battled tournament No. 2 seed 949 of South Orange County to three sets in the semifinals and led 12-11 in the deciding set before falling 15-12.

Santa Barbara Coast advanced to the Gold Division by going unbeaten in pool play on the first day of the tournament. It then beat Bay to Bay in three sets and the Northern California Volleyball Club to reach the semifinals.

The 17U team is one of five Santa Barbara Coast teams that will be playing at the AAU Junior Nationals in Phoenix, July 2-9. The other teams are the 14U-A, 14U-B, 15U and 16U.

The members of the 17U team are: Jack Gay, Tanner Stevens, Aiden Douglas, Theo Mack, Parker Bittner, Will Rottman, Matt Suh and Trey White. Vince Devany is the head coach, assisted by David Rottman. Robert Suh is the club director and David Rottman the assistant director. 

For more information on Santa Barbara Coast Volleyball,  email [email protected],  or call  805 680 2004. 
 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 