Santa Barbara Mixed-Use Project on Coast Village Road Won’t Get Taller

Developer John Price tried to raise the height of the building after final approval of development

A three-story mixed use project on the corner of Coast Village and Olive Mill roads on the edge of Montecito won’t be getting any taller, despite a last-ditch effort by the developer.

Plans call for the former Union 76 gas station at 1298 Coast Village Road to become a retail and residential project.

Crews knocked down the gas station last year, and the project is under construction.

But the architect for the project, Jeff Gorrell, appeared before the city’s Architectural Board of Review last week and asked the panel to approve an increase in the building’s height, to 36 feet, 7 inches from 35 feet, 6 inches tall.

The proposal didn’t go over well.

“I am finding it hard to support the increase in height,” said architect and ABR member Kevin Moore.

“It sounds like there was a lot of work done prior to that approval to make this project what it was, and to come back with an increase in height just for marketing reasons doesn’t give it enough reason to make that change.”

The ABR voted unanimously to deny Gorrell’s request, which was on behalf of his client, Price.

The unique part of the denial is that the project had already been approved by the City Council after years of meetings and public input.

ABR board chairman Kirk Gradin said the building was nicely designed, but that it felt wrong to approve a substantial height increase after the council had already signed off on the project.

“It was reviewed so many times and City Council gave specific direction, and now we are trying to undo their direction,” Gradin said. “I think it went through a review process and was approved at a certain height and should stay at that height.”

Gorell was seeking approval to raise the building height during a “review after final” meeting. Such a significant proposal is unusual for such meetings.

The top two floors of the three-story building are planned to be residential, with a bottom floor for commercial space. ​Gorrell wanted to raise the third story of the building.

“From a marketing standpoint, the increase in ceiling height is more spatially appropriate,” he said.

The mixed-use building would include 4,800 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor and 13,795 square feet of residential space on the second and third floors.

Plans describe two three-bedroom units and three two-bedroom units for the residential floors, with a total of 36 parking spaces.

Price, who owns several gas stations in the area, proposed the project more than a decade ago. It was met with wide disapproval, largely due to the size and bulk of the project.

In addition, Coast Village Road is already jammed with traffic during commuter hours because the narrow strip of road is often used as a shortcut or side route to avoid the thick congestion that builds on Highway 101 through Montecito.

The development is across the street from the Montecito Inn and at the foot of a Highway 101 offramp at Olive Mill Road.

