Santa Barbara Coast Volleyball 17U Boys Qualify for Junior Nationals

Youth Sports

The Santa Barbara Coast Volleyball Club's 17-under boys team qualified for the USA Volleyball Junior Nationals by finishing sixth in a qualifying tournament in St. Louis, Mo.

The local club decided to play in the Midwest qualifier after being unable to field a full team for an earlier qualifier in San Diego.

"Due to the fire in December, the rescheduling of the ACT tests and other logistics regarding the fire, the club was unable to compete at full strength in early January in San Diego," said coach David Rottman.

In St. Louis, a full-strength SBCVC squad went 3-0 on the first day of matches to advance to the round of 12. It won its first match on Saturday and beat seventh-seeded Vanguard of Ohio to earn a bid to the Junior Nationals in Phoenix, Ariz., July 5-9.

The team finished seventh in the 16U Division at last year's nationals in Columbus, Ohio.

Members of the 17U team are: Matt Suh, Jack Gay, Tanner Stevens, Theo Mack, Parker Bitner, Brendan Hahn, Will Rottman, Trey White and coach David Rottman.



