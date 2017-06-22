Santa Barbara Coast Volleyball Club Teams Finish 9th, 17th at So Cal Boys Classic

Youth Sports

Santa Barbara Coast Volleyball Club teams earned top-10 and top-20 finishes at the Southern California Volleyball Association Junior Boys Classic in Anaheim last weekend.

The SB Coast 16-1 team placed ninth in the 108-team 16-Under Division while the 14-1 squad finished 17th among 75 teams in the 14U Division.

The 16-1 team went 8-2 in the three-day tournament that drew teams from all over the country.

“We dominated our matches in the first two days of pool play, going 8-0 and a point ratio of 2.0,” coach Chad Arneson said. “No team scored more than 18 points against us in any set and we gave up less than 10 points in a quarter of our 16 games.

“On Sunday, we couldn't quite find our same mojo and lost two tough three-set matches, the second in the Gold playoff bracket.”

Arneson was pleased with the team’s performance and is confident it can do well at the USA Junior National Championships in Columbus, Ohio, July 1-9.

“If we can play with the level of passion and commitment we expressed in this tournament, I think we will have a very strong showing at the National Championship in a couple of weeks,” he said.

The 16U Division was won by Milwaukee VC over Pac6 of Pacific Palisades. Balboa Bay and Southern California VC lost in the semifinals.

The Santa Barbara Coast 14-1 team finished 5-3 in the tournament. The team went 3-0 on the first day of pool play and 2-1 on the second day, losing only to 949 Volleyball Club of San Juan Capistrano. On Sunday, SB Coast fell against two teams from northern California in a cross-over match and in the Silver playoff bracket.

Rockstar of Long Beach won the division title over the Orange County Volleyball Club.

The Santa Barbara Coast Volleyball Club is in its fifth year of competition for boys. It fielded six teams this season: 14 A-B, 16 A-B, 17U and 18U. Tryouts for next season are in September.

For more information on the club, check its web site: sbcoastvolleyball.com or email [email protected]

