Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 11:12 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Cold Storm to Blow Through Central Coast

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | February 7, 2013 | 8:07 p.m.

The Central Coast can expect rain, hail and even a dusting of snow over the next 48 hours as a cold storm out of Alaska blows through, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Rain is possible Thursday night, with a 50-percent chance after midnight and northwest winds up to 25 mph, said Stuart Seto, a weather specialist .

The wet conditions are expected to continue into Friday, when the region could see thunderstorms mixed in with showers, and even some small hail, he said.

Rain will diminsh Friday night – by around midnight – but there will still be breezy winds and cold temperatures, with highs in the high 50s through the weekend.

Next week, temperatures will warm up to the low 60s again.

The weather looks like it doesn’t want people to leave California, Seto quipped — at least not on Interstate 5.

Snow could hit areas over 4,500 feet Thursday night, with snow levels dropping to 2,500 feet by Friday morning.

Interstate 5 over the Grapevine, north of Los Angeles, is at about 4,000 feet elevation, and is expected to get about 2 inches of snow, Seto said. That could affect surrounding areas such as state routes 14, 138 and 33. Areas over 4,000 feet could get 4-8 inches of snow.

“You might see some dusting on the mountains up there by Saturday morning,” Seto said.

“There is not much moisture with this system, it’s just very cold; but if you’re under a thunderstorm, you could get small amounts of hail and brief, heavy rains,” he said.

Rain could total up to a half-inch in areas under thunderstorms, while the coastal area will likely get about a quarter-inch.

“With the winds and snow and showers, it could restrict visibility, and with temperatures this low, there could be some icy road conditions,” he warned drivers. “Even though you don’t see the snow, there could be black ice.”

The Central Coast will see nighttime lows in the 40s through the weekend, and the county has opened the Freedom Warming Centers for Friday and Saturday night.

The centers will be open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. For updates, call the hotline at 805.324.2372.

The open shelters include:

» Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1527 Santa Barbara St. (Jefferson Hall), Santa Barbara.

» Carpinteria Community Church , 1111 Valecito Road, Carpinteria.

» St. Michaels Church, 6586 Picasso Road, Isla Vista.

» Good Samaritan Shelter, 401 W. Morrison Ave. #B, Santa Maria.

» Bridge House Shelter, 2025 Sweeney Road, Lompoc.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 