Santa Barbara Police Department’s Combined Communications Center Now Operational

The men and women of the Santa Barbara Police Department are pleased to announce the opening of the newly designed Combined Communications Center.

The Combined Communications Center is a 24-hour public safety facility that is located near the Santa Barbara Police Department. The Communications Center staff answers all emergency 9-1-1 calls, dispatches police, fire and ambulance personnel/equipment, and provides emergency medical dispatching for emergency situations throughout the city.

This temporary facility was established to meet current seismic hazard requirements. The current Santa Barbara Police Station facility may not meet the necessary needs of a 9-1-1 center in the event of an earthquake; this move is to ensure that all emergency services will continue without interruption following a disaster.

This $2 million project was built using previously earmarked funds from the now defunct Redevelopment Agency as well as the State of California’s 9-1-1 Emergency Communications Branch.

Construction of the facility was managed by the Santa Barbara Public Works Department.

In addition to the Combined Communications Center, during this project office space was renovated for the Santa Barbara Environmental Services Division at the Granada Garage. The new office space extends Environmental Services’ commitment to a paperless workplace. The new facility reduces the overall footprint for administrative needs while continuing to educate the public about the most current trends in resource management.

— Lt. James Pfleging is the manager of the Combined Communications Center for the Santa Barbara Police Department.