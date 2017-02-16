Friday, June 22 , 2018, 12:16 am | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 
Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara Comeback Falls Short Against Oaks Christian in 1AA Playoff Game

Cassandra Gordon, shown in a game against Dos Pueblos, scored 20 points for Santa Barbara in a 56-50 loss to Oaks Christian in the CIF 1AA playoffs Click to view larger
Cassandra Gordon, shown in a game against Dos Pueblos, scored 20 points for Santa Barbara in a 56-50 loss to Oaks Christian in the CIF 1AA playoffs (Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 16, 2017 | 8:42 p.m.

A fourth-quarter comeback by Santa Barbara High’s girls basketball team fell short, and the Dons dropped a 56-50 decision at Oaks Christian on Thursday in a CIF-Southern Section 1-AA Division first-round playoff game.

The Dons cut an 11-point lead to two with a minute left and got the ball back on a defensive rebound. Unfortunately, they threw outlet pass out of bounds. Oaks Christian scored twice more to clinch the win.

“Where we struggled was with turnovers,” Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher said.

The Dons committed 17 turnovers and struggled at the free-throw line, making 6 of 16.

Cassandra Gordon scored 20 points to lead Santa Barbara, while Anais Jimenez tallied nine and Alondra Jimenez and Kimberly Gebhardt added seven apiece. Gebhardt  led the team with 10 rebounds.

Santa Barbara came out strong and led 15-12 after the first quarter. Foul trouble and turnovers hurt  the Dons in the second, and Oaks Christian capitalized, outscoring them 15-6 to take a 27-21  lead at halftime.

The Lions (20-8) expanded their lead to 44-32 after three quarters before Santa Barbara battled back and made it close at the end.

Butcher was pleased how far the team came during the season. The Dons finished 14-13 and made the 1AA playoffs.

“It was a good year in a lot of ways,” he said. “After the first two games, it was like we weren’t going to win any games.”

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

