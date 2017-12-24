Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 9:05 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Boys Soccer

Santa Barbara Comes Out Of Fire to Win South Torrance Soccer Tournament

Goalkeeper Ben Roach is named tournament MVP

The Santa Barbara High boys soccer team defeated Loyola for the championship at the South Torrance Tournament. Click to view larger
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 24, 2017 | 7:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara High boys soccer coach Todd Heil couldn't believe it.

After being unable to practice of play for more than two weeks, the Dons went to the prestigious South Torrance Tournament and won the championship. They tied L.A. Fremont 2-2 in regulation and won 5-3 in a penalty kick shootout in the semifinals and then knocked off perennial power and longtime rival Loyola 2-1 in the title game.

"Not quite sure just yet how we did it ... but we did it," exclaimed Heil. "I am incredibly proud of the effort the boys put forth over these three days. Our expectations at this tournament were truly to just find a way to get the boys an opportunity to play some games given that we haven’t been to do anything due to the Thomas Fire.

"Somehow, someway the boys found a way each game to fight through tired legs and a lack of fitness to want it more than their opponent. It was all heart!"

Goalkeeper Ben Roach was named the Tournament MVP and Owen Lambe, Heymar Hernandez and Adam Chenoweth earned all-tournament team honors.

Roach made one save in the penalty-kick shootout against Fremont. It was his second shootout win of the tournament. Juan Carlos Torres and Owen Lambe scored for the Dons in regulation.

In the final, Loyola scored in the ninth minute and held the lead until Heymar Hernandez equalized for the Dons in the 73rd minute.

With one minute to go in regulation, Jorge Ochoa scored the game winner.

Santa Barbara is now 7-0-3.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

