Baseball

Santa Barbara Comes Up Short in Invitational Opener

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | September 6, 2018

Santa Barbara High’s comeback from a four-goal deficit in the second half fell short, and the Dons suffered a 10-9 defeat against North Coast Section boys water polo power San Anselmo-Drake in an opening game of the Santa Barbara Invitational on Thursday.

Drake scored seven unanswered goals after the Dons took an early 3-0 lead.

Santa Barbara crept back into the game in the third period by increasing its defensive pressure and getting goals from Dylan Fogg and Chase Raisin.

Ryan Drake denied the visitors a shot and Santa Barbara converted the big defensive play into a goal by Raisin from two meters. He faked two defenders and beat Drake goalie Ray Holmberg to make it 8-7 at the end of the third period.

Powerful Nick Berry scored off a quick restart and scored again after a Holmberg steal to put Drake ahead 10-7 with 5:17 left in regulation.

Jordan Hayes scored from the perimeter for the Dons to make it 10-8 and Fogg made it a one-goal game, eluding a defender before burying a shot.

Fogg and Bronson Blix got good looks at a tying goal, but Holmberg came up big each time to keep Drake in the lead.

In the last minute, Logan Anderson of Drake shot off the crossbar and Santa Barbara called a timeout to set up a play.

Unfortunately for the Dons, Drake intercepted the restart pass and ran down the shot clock.

Santa Barbara got one last possession and Ryan Drake’s shot under duress was blocked.

Raisin and Fogg each scored three goals and Blix had two for the Dons (2-1). Berry led Drake with four goals.

Drake moves on to play top-seeded Mater Dei on Friday at SBHS while the Dons play in the consolation tournament at San Marcos.

