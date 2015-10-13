Santa Barbara Community Bank Appoints Ale Ortega-Botello to Senior Relationship Manager

Advice

Santa Barbara Community Bank, a division of Ojai Community Bank, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ale Ortega-Botello as senior relationship manager.

In that role, Ortega-Botello will be responsible for creating new business relationships, finding creative financial solutions and helping customers meet their financial goals.

Ortega-Botello has held leadership roles at banking institutions throughout the county during her 30 years of service in the industry.

“Ale’s outstanding service and investment in the Santa Barbara community reflect the core values of our bank,” said Eloy Ortega, Santa Barbara Community Bank market president. “I am confident that her wealth of experience will be a valued addition to our team.”

Ortega-Botello’s service to the community extends beyond her professional work. She has volunteered with local organizations such as United Way of Santa Barbara County, Dos Pueblos Little League, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Alpha Resource Center and the American Heart Association.

“I am so excited to be working with everyone at Santa Barbara Community Bank,” Ortega-Botello said. “Santa Barbara is my hometown and its future is important to me. My new position will allow me to expand my relationships with local families and businesses as they strive for success.”

Beyond her role in banking, Ortega-Botello stays active through fishing, golfing, biking and walking her miniature fox terrier with her husband Jose. She is the proud mother of David and Adrian.

— Barbara Brown represents Santa Barbara Community Bank.