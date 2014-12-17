Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 12:06 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Business

Santa Barbara Community Bank Hires Tom Boucher as VP/Commercial Loan Officer

By Jon Leslie for Santa Barbara Community Bank | December 17, 2014 | 10:11 a.m.

Santa Barbara Community Bank, a division of Ojai Community Bank, announced on Wednesday the hiring of Tom Boucher as vice president/commercial loan officer.

Boucher
Tom Boucher

Boucher is a Santa Barbara native with long-standing ties to the community.

Boucher began his banking career after studying physiology at Cal Berkeley, where he accepted what he anticipated to be a summer job as the messenger for Santa Barbara National Bank (eventually Santa Barbara Bank & Trust). That “temporary job” evolved into a 30-plus-year banking career.

During his 11-year tenure with Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Boucher worked as a consumer and small business lender. After that, he worked with Montecito Bank & Trust for 19 years, where he managed branches and worked in commercial lending. Most recently, he worked with The Bank of Santa Barbara, where he also focused on commercial lending.

“I started my banking career in Santa Barbara at a time when true community banking was alive and well," Boucher said. "In this age of ever increasing institutional size and decreasing personal interaction, I look forward to working with an organization that truly understands that banking is, first and foremost, a people business.”

Married for nearly 30 years, with two grown children, Boucher is an ardent traveler and has been to all 50 states, most of Canada, and over 30 countries. He’s also an avid outdoorsman, both backpacking and ocean kayaking.

Boucher has been involved in the community for many years, and his primary interest is with youth serving organizations. He has held board positions with Girls Inc., Santa Barbara Middle School and several other local nonprofits.

“We welcome Tom to our team,” Dave Brubaker said. “He brings with him not only a foundation of strong banking experience and relationships, but he shares our banking philosophy. We’re enthusiastic about his contributions and the experience he brings to the bank.”

— Jon Leslie is a publicist representing Santa Barbara Community Bank.

