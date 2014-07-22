Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 8:26 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Community Cleanup Day in Santa Barbara Slated for Saturday

By Lorraine Cruz Carpenter for Looking Good Santa Barbara | July 22, 2014 | 2:58 p.m.

Several hundred volunteers are already confirmed for Looking Good Santa Barbara’s 11th annual Community Cleanup Day slated to take place this Saturday, July 26.

Organizers anticipate at least 400 participants, who will be assigned to 10 project sites, including trash pickup, graffiti removal and a creek cleanup.

Individuals, families and groups wishing to participate can get more information and sign up online by clicking here, or simply register on the day of the event. Participants can expect to experience true impact from their three hours of work on a range of carefully curated projects. Students are able to earn community service hours.

Community groups committed to contribute their elbow grease include the Police Activities League, San Marcos High School football, UCSB volleyball, Girls Inc., New Life Church and Calvary Baptist Church.

The event will kick off with a free pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. provided by the Kiwanis Club and will conclude with a family friendly celebration at Ortega Park from noon to 1:30 p.m. Participants will also receive a custom-designed T-shirt.

Generous support is being provided by MarBorg Industries, Sundowner Sustainability Consulting, New Life Church, Calvary Baptist Church, the Kiwanis Club, Kind Bar and Tri-County Produce.

The Eastside gathering point is Ortega Park, in the 600 block of Salsipuedes Street. The gathering point for Westside projects is Calvary Baptist Church, 736 W. Islay St.

— Lorraine Cruz Carpenter is the executive coordinator for Looking Good Santa Barbara.

