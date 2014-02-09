Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 4:42 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

As Drought Drags On, Santa Barbara Tries a Community Rain Dance

World Dance for Humanity, Santa Barbara Mission join forces to drum up support for water awareness — and some wet weather

By Frankie Victoria, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | February 9, 2014 | 6:45 p.m.

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Unusual sights and sounds were in abundance at the Santa Barbara Mission on Sunday morning. Some people in the crowd held umbrellas, despite the bright sunny day. Others chanted “Rain, rain, rain!” in time with drum beats. Pharrell’s newest single, “Happy,” pulsed through the air as people danced in front of the Mission steps.

If it all seemed unconventional, well, it’s not every day that Santa Barbara holds a Community Rain Dance.

Amid growing concerns over California’s chronic lack of rain, the Santa Barbara Mission and World Dance for Humanity hosted an ecumencial, nonpartisan, nontraditional rain blessing right on the Mission steps.

Locals used their connections to get everyone together, not only to pray for more rain, but to remind fellow citizens of the potential effects of using too much water. World Dance for Humanity broached the idea with Father Larry Gosselin, the Mission’s associate pastor, and he just “rolled with.”

“It was an unusual idea,” Gosselin acknowledged. “After (drought conditions were announced), you heard a lot of joking about needing to do a rain dance, but there’s a serious undertone there. We hope to fulfill the need to pray for rain and draw attention to the need for rain.”

The event started off with a performance of rain-themed songs from Mama Pat’s Inner Light Gospel Choir, followed by Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider, county First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal and Santa Barbara Fire Capt. Tony Pighetti.

The community leaders gave tips on individually doing our part to reduce water usage, including turning off the tap when brushing your teeth, taking shorter showers and washing your car less.

Following these announcements, Soldier Creek Drummers Pete Crowheart Zavalia and Matthew Zepeda, with special guest Fr. Larry, performed a traditional drum song in a prayer for rain, as well as an honor song.

“We’re here to let everybody know that we live in a place we call Mother Earth,” Zavalia said before the drum song started. “Although we are worried about the rain ... it’s coming. We take so much from Mother Earth. We keep taking and taking. We need to give her a chance to heal herself.”

After the musical prayer for rain, World Dance for Humanity stepped up to the front doors of the Mission and performed traditional Greek and African dances for rain — with a contemporary twist.

World Dance for Humanity instructor Janet Reineck also gave a bit of her input before the performance, commenting on the deceptive nature of sprinkles.

“We get a little bit of rain, the top of your lawn looks kind of damp, and you say, ‘Hey! I can take long showers again!’” she said. “But as all of our news sources are telling us, it could pour until May and we would still be in a drought.”

As World Dance for Humanity rocked on the steps of the Mission, it was only a matter of time before the audience joined in, eventually forming a mosh pit in front of the church.

When the event came to a close, Gosselin said a prayer to bring about rain, and people were invited to stick around and dance some more as the music continued. 

While there was no rain in sight, it was clear that the rain dance was never expected to work. However, community members went back home with information that will help the county protect its resources, along with a new dance in their step.

Noozhawk contributing writer Frankie Victoria can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 