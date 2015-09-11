Friday, April 6 , 2018, 9:09 am | Mostly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Community Remembers 9/11 Attacks, Sacrifice of First Responders

Ceremonies across the county pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the terrorist attacks 14 years ago

Santa Barbara County Fire Chaplain Jerry Gray speaks Friday at a remembrance ceremony for the victims of the terrorist attacks that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001.
Santa Barbara County Fire Chaplain Jerry Gray speaks Friday at a remembrance ceremony for the victims of the terrorist attacks that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | September 11, 2015 | 4:11 p.m.

Silence as well as words of remembrance were used Friday morning to mark the anniversary of the attacks that left nearly 3,000 people dead 14 years ago, and a small crowd gathered outside the Santa Barbara County Fire Department to remember them.

With a large American Flag waving from a fire ladder truck in the background, speakers remembered the victims of Sept. 11, 2001, when hijackers flew three airplanes into the World Trade Center towers in Lower Manhattan in New York, and the Pentagon building outside Washington, D.C.

A fourth airliner was brought down over Shanksville, Pa., when passengers intervened and foiled the terrorists’ attempt to attack elsewhere in Washington, D.C.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department Chaplain Jerry Gray recounted the earlier Montecito Fire Department remembrance ceremony when he was approached by a woman who had lost her husband in Flight 93, the airplane that was hijacked by terrorists and passengers fought to regain control before it reached a Washington, D.C. target. 

 All 44 people on board were killed when it crash landed in a field, including the plane’s four hijackers.

“She said my husband was on the plane…And his voice was the last one heard on that recording,” Gray recalled.

Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Eric Peterson said that much has changed in the 14 years since the incident occurred, but “what has not changed is our strength and resilience. We are tenacious and we have our freedoms.”

Undersheriff Barney Melekian also spoke, and recalled the horror he felt watching the events unfold on television.

When the second plane flew into the south tower, “it was clear that a new age had dawned,” he said.

The world watched with amazement as first responders ran into burning buildings only to have those buildings collapse around them, he said.

It’s easy to be glib about the sacrifice of first responders, “because normally we don’t see it,” but that day, the world watched as they worked to help others, he said.

For those who lost loved ones that day, questions remain that can never be answered, like “Why them, why then and why?” he said.

In closing, Melekian urged everyone in attendance to remember their sacrifice.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

